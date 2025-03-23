Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals Akshay Kumar didn't take any fee after Selfiee's box office failure; here's why

In 2022, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar struggled to deliver a hit at the box office. His films Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu flopped. Even 2023 started with disappointment when his film Selfiee failed at the box office. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who produced Selfiee, recently revealed how much the actor charged for the film. Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals Akshay Kumar's condition for his fees in Selfiee.

(Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he had the chance to direct Rajinikanth: ‘I tried my best but…’)

Akshay Kumar's fees for Selfiee

Speaking about working with Akshay, Prithviraj revealed that the actor refused to take any fees for the project. He said, “I have produced a film with Akshay Kumar, sir. He did not take a single rupee. He only said, ‘If the film makes money, then I'll take my remuneration.’ The film did not do well, and he did not take any money.”

After Selfiee, Akshay’s film OMG 2 proved to be a success at the box office. However, his next four films again failed commercially.

About Selfiee

The comedy-drama film, directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, and Cape of Good Films, is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. It stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Mahesh Thakur, Meghna Malik, Abhimanyu Singh, and Adah Sharma in supporting roles. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from the audience and was a box office failure, earning only ₹24.6 crore worldwide.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films

Akshay Kumar has an exciting lineup of films ahead. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's Kesari Chapter 2, which also stars Ananya Panday. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 18 April. He also has Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, in the pipeline, alongside Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Additionally, he is set to star in Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and Welcome To The Jungle.

Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in his self-directed film L2: Empuraan, which also stars Mohanlal. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 27 March. Apart from this, the actor is also shooting for SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29, which features Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.