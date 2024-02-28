 Priyamani has a message for those who call Article 370 ‘absolutely propaganda’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyamani has a message for those who call Article 370 'absolutely propaganda'. Here's what she said

Priyamani has a message for those who call Article 370 'absolutely propaganda'. Here's what she said

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 28, 2024 11:56 AM IST

Priyamani shared she earlier thought “okay, great, the article is abrogated” about Article 370. The actor added she “didn’t know the gravity of it”.

Actor Priyamani has reacted to those who call Article 370 ‘propaganda’ and also shared the "main reason" on why she decided to do the film. Speaking to News18, she said that earlier, she was "one of the ignorant ones" as she didn't know much about the abrogation of Article 370. (Also Read | Article 370 box office collection day 5: Yami Gautam film mints nearly 30 crore in India so far)

Priyamani in a still from Article 370.
Priyamani in a still from Article 370.

Priyamani on those who call Article 370 'propaganda'

Priyamani said, “Some people are going to say, ‘Oh, this is raising awareness. People need to know these stories.’ And then, there’s always going to be a section that will say, ‘This is absolutely propaganda.’ When we took on this film or when we decided that we wanted to be a part of this film, I think the main reason was that we wanted to tell people, ‘Listen there’s something like this which has gone down in history and not many people know about it’. I’m sure people knew about it but they didn’t know what people went through, what steps were taken to see to it that this mission was a success."

Why Priyamani called herself 'very insensitive'

Priyamani also revealed that earlier, she didn’t know much about the mission. “I was one of the ignorant ones. It was very insensitive of me. I was not privy to such things earlier. I had thought to myself, ‘Okay, great, the article is abrogated’ but I didn’t know the gravity of it. Today, I do,” she had added.

About Article 370

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film hit theatres globally on February 23. The film stars Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles. Article 370 is backed by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios. The drama is "inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir”. As per Sacnilk.com, the political-action drama has so far earned nearly 30 crore in India since its release.

