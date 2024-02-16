Priyamani says Shah Rukh Khan might have haters but those ‘who love him are way more’

Priyamani is busy promoting her upcoming film Article 370. She had previously shot a dance number 1234 Get on the Dance Floor for the film Chennai Express. In the song she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview with India Today, Priyamani opened up about working with the star and said that he might be having some haters but that cannot outweigh the number of his fans who shower him with love. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says fans don't want him to take long gaps between films at Dunki fan meet. Is he hinting at next film?) Priyamani and SRK in a still from ChennaI Express.

What Priyamani said

Speaking with India Today, Priyamani spoke about Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Shah Rukh Khan is all heart for me. He might have his fair share of haters, but the people who love him are way more. He is one of the most humble and gentle souls I have met, who is extremely nice and respectful not just towards women but everyone. The fact that he’s so courteous with everyone, is the one thing I have learnt from him.”

She further added, “My association with Shah Rukh Khan goes back to Chennai Express days. I still remember how Rohit Shetty and SRK had seen some of my dance numbers and they liked it and asked me to come down and meet them. Rest, is all history."

More details

Priyamani went on to work with Shah Rukh again, in last year's release Jawan. The Atlee film went on to collect over ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. She was also seen in the acclaimed Prime Video series The Family Man, with Manoj Bajpayee.

Priyamani will be next seen in Article 370, which also stars Yami Gautam and Arun Govil. Directed by Aditya Jambhale, the political drama releases in theatres on February 23.

