Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her answered prayer, says ‘I’ll always be my husband's girl because…'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The pair never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Even online, Priyanka couldn’t stop gushing about her husband, sharing a post in which she declared that she will always be her husband's girl. Priyanka Chopra is all love for her husband Nick Jonas in sweet post.

Priyanka Chopra on being her husband's girl

On Saturday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a post about being her husband's girl. It read, “I'll always be my husband's girl. Not because it's easy, but because it's sacred. God knew I needed someone patient enough to understand me, strong enough to carry what I can't say out loud, gentle enough to love me through every storm. He's not just my partner. He's my answered prayer.”

Priyanka Chopra talks about being her husband's girl.

Recently, Nick Jonas left Priyanka blushing as he went gaga over her stunning look from the Varanasi title and teaser launch event. The actor wore an ivory lehenga, which she paired with gold jewellery, completing her look with a braid. She exuded Princess Jasmine vibes, and Nick couldn’t stop gushing over her appearance, calling it “breathtaking” and declaring Priyanka his “desi girl”.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship public only after they got engaged in July 2018. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding involving both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming films

Priyanka has several projects lined up for the coming year. She will be seen in The Bluff, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in lead roles, and is expected to be released in 2026. She also has Citadel Season 2 in the pipeline alongside Richard Madden.

She will make her grand return to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, Kumbha. While the storyline is yet to be revealed, the teaser has fans speculating whether it might involve time travel. The film is scheduled to release on Sankranti 2027.