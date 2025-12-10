Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing at Kapil Sharma's joke as they unite outside The Great Indian Kapil Show 4 sets

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted outside the sets of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4, on Wednesday. Several videos and pictures of the actor emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Priyanka was seen posing for the paparazzi with Kapil Sharma. Priyanka Chopra posed for the paparazzi outside The Great Indian Kapil Show 4 sets.

Priyanka Chopra poses outside The Great Indian Kapil Show 4 sets

In a video, after posing for the paparazzi, Priyanka folded her hands at them. She then said, “Acchi cheeze ka intezaar karna padhta hai (You have to wait for good things).” She then waved at them before entering the venue.

Priyanka poses with Kapil Sharma too

In another clip, Priyanka and Kapil posed together for the camera. A paparazzo told Kapil, “Sir Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 ka wait hai (Sir, waiting for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2).” Kapil pointed at Priyanka, laughed and said, “Sirf Is Isko Pyaar Karoonga.” This made Priyanka laugh. For the show, Priyanka wore a floral white and blue outfit. Kapil was seen in an embroidered black outfit.

Earlier, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories, shared an in-flight selfie, tagged Kapil and wrote, “You better be ready.” She also tagged The Great Indian Kapil Show, confirming her appearance in the upcoming season.

About Kapil's show, upcoming film

Recently, Kapil announced season 4, sharing pictures from the first day of shoot. The comedian is currently promoting his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, also starring Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh and Tridha Choudhury. The film releases in cinemas on December 12.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka will make her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is set for a theatrical release in 2027. Apart from this, Priyanka has the spy action drama, Citadel's new season, in the pipeline.