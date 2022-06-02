Priyanka Chopra gets own fairytale-style Bulgari ad after fans stormed comments on Anne Hathaway-Zendaya video. Watch

Priyanka Chopra is seen frolicking like a princess at an enormous mansion in the latest advert for Bulgari. Recently, the jewellery brand had announced her as one of their four new brand ambassadors with the other three being Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Zendaya and K-Pop star, BLACKPINK's Lisa. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra tries to educate Westerners about India, says mom Madhu Chopra: ‘They think we only have snake charmers’)

The brand unveiled a long video featuring Zendaya and Anne, directed by Oscar-winner Paulo Sorrentino, last week. While the video quickly went viral, many fans were disappointed that Priyanka and Lisa weren't part of it. Demands were made to release their videos as well.

On Wednesday, the brand unveiled Lisa's video first and later Priyanka's. In her video, Priyanka is seen in a black dress, wearing a heavy diamond necklace and some colourful rings. She is seen walking around a Roman castle in bright sunlight.

Fans of the actor showered her with compliments. “Wow PC always looks great,” wrote a fan. “She deserved longer and...her voice, her body, her acting ...a Queen,” commented another.

The Anne Hathaway-Zendaya video has been viewed 4 million times on Instagram. Meanwhile, Lisa's video has been played 1.4 million times and Priyanka's has 90,000 views.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Her upcoming releases are romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, action film Ending Things, Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Anne was recently at Cannes Film Festival for the screening of her film Armageddon Time. Zendaya was last seen in the second season of her HBO hit Euphoria and Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home.

