Priyanka Chopra in her new Instagram post.
Priyanka Chopra gives living 'happily ever after' an explicit twist. See new post

  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a new video on Instagram, with an explicit caption about living happily ever after. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra knows how to 'live life golden'. The actor on Saturday shared a video of herself, pampering her hair.

She wrote in her caption, referencing a popular internet quote, "'And she gave no f***s. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. The end.' Beauty is however YOU choose to define it." The song playing in the background was Devil Eyes, by Hippie Sabotage.

The video showed Priyanka whipping her wet hair back, to reveal perfectly treated curls. The actor is currently in London, where she has been since the end of last year, working on different projects.

In London, she filmed Text for You -- a romantic drama co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion -- and the streaming series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers.

Priyanka also appeared in two Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger; and released her memoir, Unfinished. She also opened an Indian restaurant named Sona, in New York City.

Also read: Take a tour of Priyanka Chopra's 'stunning' Indian restaurant Sona, watch new video here

Expressing regret at not being able to attend the grand opening, she wrote in an Instagram post, “TODAY IS OPENING DAY @sonanewyork! What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, and for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!” she wrote. Priyanka said that all safety guidelines will be followed at Sona to give patrons ‘a night to remember’. “I’m devastated I’m not there to celebrate, but I’m definitely there in heart and spirit...and on FaceTime,” she added.

