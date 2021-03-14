Priyanka Chopra says she's 'so lucky' to have mom Madhu and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. See her special post
- On UK Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra said that she is 'so lucky' to have her mother, Madhu, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas. See her post here.
Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday took to Instagram to wish her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, on the UK's Mother's Day. Priyanka is currently in the UK with her husband Nick and her mom and in-laws, as she films the spy series Citadel.
"I'm so lucky," Priyanka captioned a picture of Madhu and Denise. Recently, she posted a picture of the entire family, posing together in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," she wrote in a post earlier this week.
On Mother's Day last year, Nick had shared a video of Denise and Madhu with the caption, "Flashback on this Mother’s Day to my mother @mamadjonas and my mother in law @chopramm2001 getting their groove on. Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there. Stay safe and healthy! Sending you all love.”
In her Mother's Day post from last year, Priyanka had expressed regret at not being able to be with Madhu and Denise. “Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day,” she'd written.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets
On Sunday, pictures from the sets of Citadel, which showed Priyanka and her co-star Richard Madden, were leaked online. The series, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video, is executive produced by the Russo brothers, and is intended to kick-start a franchise.
