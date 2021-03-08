IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there’s so much still left to do.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there’s so much still left to do.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wants to check in with her artistic self and lean in as a producer and tell the stories she wants to see — female stories, South Asian stories.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:34 PM IST

In a career spanning over two decade in the film industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has pretty much done it all-- a model, an actor, a philanthropist, a singer, a film producer, a global icon and now an author.

But Priyanka, who now happily shuttles between cities all around the world because of her work commitments, says there is still a lot to be desired.

“I guess I will always be Unfinished… ,” she says, referring to the title of her memoir.

She quickly adds, “But I see that as a good thing. It means that are so many more opportunities for me to explore.”

And by exploring Priyanka means both as an actor and as a producer.

The 38-year-old is already keeping quite busy, she is a part of The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy, Text For You and several OTT projects. She is also collaborating with many content creators in the west on various projects.

“In the near future, I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable. I want to check in with my artistic self and lean in as a producer and tell the stories I want to see — female stories, South Asian stories. I want to extend my entrepreneurial ambitions. I want to have a family... there’s so much still left to do. I feel like it’s been 20 years that I’ve been doing this, but there’s so much that, God willing, given the opportunity, I still want to do,” she explains.

In the process of attaining the success that she has , both in India and in the west, Priyanka has become quite a role model to many.

And her only advice to all young women, who look up to her, is to take their life in their own hands.

“You dreams and aspirations matter. Being ambitious is not wrong... essentially don’t let anyone tell you how to live your life, especially if they are putting you in a box of how a woman should be and what she can and cannot do. Stop persecuting yourself, first of all, and stop trying to carry the weight and the burdens of insecurities that you have made up in your own heads. I think what is important is to be humble and to understand that you might not know everything. So, forgive yourself for not knowing everything, and start learning from the beginning. As soon as people have that kind of an attitude, it really takes you a long way,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kriti Sanon poses for the paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon poses for the paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor was associated with Saina before Parineeti Chopra replaced her.
Shraddha Kapoor was associated with Saina before Parineeti Chopra replaced her.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra opens up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra opened up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina. The sports-themed movie released the trailer on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boney Kapoor appreciated the women in his life on International Women's Day.
Boney Kapoor appreciated the women in his life on International Women's Day.
bollywood

Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya had been married for a decade.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya had been married for a decade.
bollywood

Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin and his wife aren't living together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Despite cancelling divorce proceedings, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that they aren't yet living with each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
bollywood

Raj is all praise for his 'strong and independent' wife Shilpa on Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there’s so much still left to do.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there’s so much still left to do.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wants to check in with her artistic self and lean in as a producer and tell the stories she wants to see — female stories, South Asian stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were friends before either of them got married.
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were friends before either of them got married.
bollywood

When Priyanka stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darsheel Safary admits he is dating but doesn’t want to divulge more just yet. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
Darsheel Safary admits he is dating but doesn’t want to divulge more just yet. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
bollywood

Darsheel Safary: Want to explore the darker side of characters

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The excitement for birthdays changes with age
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time last month.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time last month.
bollywood

After Kareena shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika react

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu reacted to the Income Tax department raids against her.
Taapsee Pannu reacted to the Income Tax department raids against her.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax raid: ‘I was wondering who is giving me 5 crore’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu, responding to the Income Tax department raids against her, said that she will serve punishment if she has manipulated her income in any way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.
Parineeti Chopra in and as Saina.
bollywood

Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:37 PM IST
  • On the occasion of International Women's Day, Parineeti Chopra released the trailer of her upcoming sports-themed movie Saina. She plays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is now living her 'dream life'.
Sunny Leone is now living her 'dream life'.
bollywood

Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Screaming fans of Varun Dhawan interrupted the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He climbed on top of a car to appeal to them to allow shoot to resume. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
Madhuri Dixit with her family members.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:20 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP