Priyanka Chopra leaps into Nick Jonas’ arms for a kiss in sizzling PDA-filled beach video. Watch

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are turning up the heat on social media with a romantic getaway that's got everyone talking. In a flirty, PDA-filled clip shared by Nick on Instagram, the singer and his wife Priyanka are seen enjoying a picturesque beach vacation. Nick Jonas posted a video with Priyanka Chopra on Instagram.

The clip features the couple sharing a passionate kiss, leaving fans swooning over their chemistry.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's beach romance

While promoting new Jonas Brothers music, the 32-year-old singer-actor took to Instagram to share a video which shows him and Priyanka, 42, packing on the PDA while frolicking on the beach together.

The video is set to the tune of the new Jonas Brothers' track I Can't Lose, and show Nick dressed in a cutoff shirt and backwards baseball cap. In the clip, he is first seen standing in the sand by himself, looking low while the text across the screen reads, "Without her”, along with a sad face emoji.

As the music picks up, Priyanka makes an entrance, dashing into the frame in a black swimsuit and leaping into Nick’s arms. The couple then leaned in for a steamy kiss, while the text on the screen changes to read, "With her!" with a smiley face and a heart eyes emoji. They are also seen laughing togther in the end.

"I can't lose," Nick captioned the video, which he posted on Wednesday.

The clip brought joy to fans, who took to the comments to gush over the couple's adorable chemistry. "I love this," one social media user wrote, while other fans left comments like, "Yall are too sweet," and "You guys are my favourites."

"This is adorable," one chimed in. Another called them "one of the most beautiful couples on Earth."

“This is the kind of love we all want,” someone else wrote, with another comment reading, “Nick Jiju setting the bar too high."

About Priyanka and Nick’s work

Recently, Priyanka was seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The action-packed comedy revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. She is also working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, and has the second season of web series Citadel also in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Nick was busy with his Broadway show earlier this year. He is now focusing on making new music.