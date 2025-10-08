Priyanka Chopra meets Zakir Khan for lunch in New York, calls him kind and creative; comedian praises the ‘queen’

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently expressed her gratitude to comedian Zakir Khan after an informal lunch meeting in New York. Sharing a message on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote that she was “so happy to know you,” applauding Zakir for his creativity, kindness and humour. Priyanka Chopra met comedian Zakir Khan during her US visit, expressing gratitude for his creativity and kindness.

Priyanka is ‘so happy’ to know Zakir

Priyanka took to her Instagram story and put a picture of herself in a red shawl and thanked Zakir. She wrote a note which read, “Thank you for your kindness, humour and creativity. So happy to know you”

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Zakir posted a photo of the two from lunch on his Instagram Story, captioning it “last lunch with the queen herself.” In the snapshot, Priyanka is seen in an all-black ensemble: a black top, pants, and leather jacket paired with a grey baseball cap.

A screenshot of Zakir Khan's Instagram Story.

This meeting came during Priyanka’s stay in the U.S. after her return from India for promotional and film commitments. The actor had recently been in Mumbai to inaugurate a Bvlgari store, where she mingled with Indian film actors such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Triptii Dimri and Mrunal Thakur. Mrunal was emotionally moved upon seeing Priyanka at the event.

About Zakir's US tour

Zakir Khan is enjoying a breakthrough moment on his U.S. tour, with one of the highlights being his show at Madison Square Garden (MSG), New York. He made headlines as the first Indian comedian to headline a Hindi stand-up show at MSG, delivering a sold-out performance to a crowd of about 6,000.

The show also featured a surprise appearance by Hasan Minhaj, who joined Zakir on stage and called it “a historic night for comedy around the world.” The evening was emotional and celebratory. At one point, Zakir even video-called his parents mid-show to share the moment with them, a gesture that went viral and won admiration online. This MSG event is part of a broader North American tour that includes multiple U.S. and Canadian stops, with performances in major arenas including Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

However, in September 2025, Zakir announced a partial break from touring to focus on his health. He revealed in an Instagram story that he had been unwell for over a year but continued performing until now. He said he would no longer add new shows and that upcoming tours would be more limited in scale.

Priyanka's upcoming project

Priyanka Chopra is back in the Indian film orbit with a high-profile collaboration: a jungle-adventure film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka, and Prithiviraj. The film, often referred to as SSMB29, is being positioned as a globe-trotting action adventure inspired by the spirit of Indiana Jones. The first official glimpse of the film was shared on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, with Rajamouli calling it a GlobeTrotter.