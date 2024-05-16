Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas move back into their renovated $20 million LA mansion they were forced to vacate. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were reportedly forced to vacate their Los Angeles home over water damage and mold infestation earlier this year. On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the view from her $20 million mansion, which they seem to have moved back into. It was reported in April by The Sun US that the couple was set to move into the recently-renovated home soon. Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas forced to vacate Los Angeles home; lawsuit pending against seller: Report Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are back at their $20 million Los Angeles home.

Priyanka shows picturesque view from LA home

The actor dropped a series of pictures on Instagram Stories from her home. Along with a captivating night view of LA from her balcony, she wrote, “Being home... is feeding my soul.” Earlier, the actor also posted a hazy selfie clicked at home and wrote, “Oh hey…"

Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her Los Angeles mansion.

More about Priyanka and Nick's LA home

Priyanka and Nick, who have been married in 2018, reside in the Hollywood Hills mansion with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who turned two in January 2024. The home reportedly boasts of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full service gym and a billiards room.

In April, The Sun US shared fresh aerial shots of Priyanka and Nick's mansion, reporting 'it looks renovated three months after mold forced couple out'. Priyanka and Nick's home looked near completion in aerial shots.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's California mansion's roof appeared to have been renovated, per The Sun US. (Pics courtesy: The Sun US/BackGrid)

What was the issue with Priyanka's home?

Earlier, the couple filed a lawsuit after being forced out of the home. Priyanka and Nick were forced to move out of their LA home after it was overtaken by a mold infestation, as per a February 2024 report by Page Six. They purchased the house in 2019 – months after their grand wedding in Rajasthan in December 2018 – just before it became 'virtually unliveable'.

The portal reported that water damage in Nick and Priyanka's lavish Los Angeles mansion led to a mold infestation, sparking a legal battle that is ongoing since May 2023. According to a copy of a lawsuit exclusively obtained by Page Six, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for Priyanka and Nick around April 2020, including 'porous waterproofing' that 'fostered mold contamination and related issues'.

At or about the same time, reportedly a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck, their complaint states, and this leak 'damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck'. The home’s problems allegedly made the premises 'virtually unlivable' and 'dangerous from a health perspective to occupy'.