Priyanka Chopra agrees with Zeenat Aman's post on ‘moral policing in the 70s’, offers her words of support

Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts have become known for their nostalgia. On Monday, she shared a series of photos of herself wearing 'flirtatious and sexy' dresses for one of her films, as she recalled working in '70s Bollywood. She spoke in detail about how the moral police 'had a field day' with her 1974 film Manoranjan. Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section to say 'moral police is still around'. Also read: Twinkle Khanna reacts to Zeenat Aman's post about mom Dimple Kapadia Zeenat Amaz played a sex worker in the 1974 film Manoranjan.

Zeenat Aman's latest post

Zeenat, who played the role of a sex worker in the film directed by Shammi Kapoor, shared a photo of herself in a red dress, Manoranjan's poster featuring herself with co-stars Shammi and Sanjeev Kumar, as well as a behind-the-scenes photo from the set.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In her caption, she wrote, "If I’ve had a steady companion through my career, it’s been the moral police. And, my goodness, did they have a field day with this one! Manoranjan defied existing conventions. It was an adaptation of the fabulous 1963 American comedy Irma Le Douce, and it featured me in the starring role of Nisha. A sex worker with a sense of dignity, independence and humour."

She mentioned the film was Shammi Kapoor’s directorial debut, had RD Burman as music director, and Sanjeev Kumar as the leading man, adding the producer FC Mehra was a family friend. Zeenat said they shot the film entirely in studios in Mumbai.

'She was unapologetic about how she earns a living'

Further speaking about her character in the film, Zeenat wrote, "Nisha was no damsel in distress! Her outfits were flirtatious and sexy, but more importantly, she was unapologetic about how she earns a living. This was a character that I could have fun with sexually liberated, financially independent, and fully capable of locking horns with and turning down any man."

Zeenat on her 'titillating shower sequence'

She went on to narrate how she is a ‘director’s actor’, and Shammi Kapoor 'coaxed out' one of her better performances with this film. Zeenat wrote, "The music and costumes were also a hoot. In Aaya hoon main tujhko le jaoonga we dance upon gigantic musical instruments, Chori Chori Solah Singar (sung by Asha ji) has a titillating shower sequence, and Dulhan Maike Chali is pictured entirely in a police van full of sex workers being taken to the police station and was sung by all three Mangeshkar sisters! If you’re interested, you can watch these on YouTube."

Zeenat added, "The 70s were a wonderful time to be alive! Despite the moral police (they’re always around) the atmosphere of experimentation, freedom and fashion was unmatchable!"

Reactions to her post

Reacting to her post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Moral police is still around and will continue to be around it seems! But you are beyond (heart eyes emoji)." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, “You look amazing in the film I loved the music too…”

Actor Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Of course I remember watching this absolutely amazing film in the small town theatres of Dehradun! And big what an experience it was. Even though I was very young I was enthralled by the world that was created and my parents thought nothing of sending a young girl to watch a film on this subject (I wonder if it had an A certificate and that somehow I was still allowed!Those times were different and parents were not very well informed I guess. But I'm happy I got to watch a film that has endured in my memory till date) …”

Following her troubled marriage to actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, Zeenat began appearing in fewer films. They remained married until his death in 1998. With Mazhar, she had two sons – Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan. She will soon be making her acting comeback with Showstopper.