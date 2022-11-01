Priyanka Chopra returns to India, watches Koffee With Karan at home: 'It ain't Mumbai if you're not...'

Actor Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai early on Tuesday morning, her first trip to India in almost three years. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Priyanka exited the airport smiling and waving to the people. She also hugged her friend, who came to receive her at the airport. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares her excitement ahead of India visit after almost 3 years. See pic)

For her travel, Priyanka wore a blue co-ord outfit with white sneakers and also carried a bag. The actor kept waving to the paparazzi until she boarded her car. When a paparazzo asked her about actor Alia Bhatt becoming a mother, Priyanka didn't say anything but smiled. Before entering her car, she again waved to people.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram Stories and shared several pictures from her flight, on her way home in the car, and after reaching. Sharing a photo of Mumbai from her window seat of the flight, Priyanka wrote, "Back in the bay. Touchdown!" She geo-tagged the location as Mumbai.

She also feasted on snacks and wrote, "Oh boy!"

As she headed home, Priyanka posted a brief clip of the deserted street from her car. She wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai my heart)." Sharing a photo from her bed, Priyanka gave her fans a glimpse of what she was watching. The actor watched filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. She wrote, "It ain't Mumbai if you're not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv." She also feasted on snacks and wrote, "Oh boy!"

Earlier, on Instagram, Priyanka announced that she is visiting India. "Finally…going home. After almost 3 years," Priyanka wrote along with a picture of her boarding pass. This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first visit to the country. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas announced in January this year that they have become parents through surrogacy. The actor is currently based out of Los Angeles.

Priyanka will be seen in the romance drama It's All Coming Back to Me with Sam Heughan and the Amazon Studio spy series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. Her next Hindi film is Jee Le Zara, directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will star alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the movie.

