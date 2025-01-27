Priyanka Chopra revisits her Bollywood journey through Amul ads: ‘Each one of these moments is etched in my memory’

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently treated to a nostalgic tribute by Amul. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a delightful gallery of pictures showcasing a series of adorable Amul advertisements that trace her journey in Bollywood. Also read: SS Rajamouli starts SSMB29 shoot? Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra react Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the post.

Priyanka Chopra looks back

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share the advertisement by the brand, confessing that each of these movies has a special place in his memory.

The advertisements showcased by Priyanka were inspired by some of her most iconic Hindi films, including Barfi, Dostana, Don 2, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Mary Kom, as well as her breakout Hollywood series Quantico.

Additionally, Amul also created a special tribute ad featuring Priyanka's stunning appearance at the Met Gala, where she turned heads in a breathtaking brown Ralph Lauren trench coat gown.

Sharing the advertisement, Priyanka shared that it made her look back her journey. “So fun to see some of my career reflected by these Amul ads. Came across them on my feed and it took me back.. way back,” Priyanka wrote.

She added, “Each one of these moments is etched in my memory. #throwback @amul_india”.

The post was soon inundated with comments from fans who celebrated Priyanka's remarkable journey. Many expressed their admiration for the actor, hailing her as an inspiration, while others praised Amul's ingenious tribute to her career highlights.

The comments section was filled with heartfelt messages, such as "You've come so far, and we're so proud" and "These ads are legendary, just like you!"

Priyanka’s journey in showbiz

Priyanka’s journey in showbiz began when she was crowned Miss World 2000 at the age of 18. She joined films and made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

The actor tasted success at the box office with Andaz, going on to win critical acclaim with films such as Aitraaz, Barfi, Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani.

After making a name for herself in India, she moved her base to the US. She started her second innings with the TV show Quantico before appearing in major films and shows like The Matrix 4 and Citadel. She is married to Nick Jonas with whom she shares a daughter, Malti.