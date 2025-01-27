Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra revisits her Bollywood journey through Amul ads: ‘Each one of these moments is etched in my memory’

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 27, 2025 04:59 PM IST

After making a name for herself in India, Priyanka Chopra moved her base to the US. She is married to Nick Jonas with whom she shares a daughter, Malti.

Actor Priyanka Chopra was recently treated to a nostalgic tribute by Amul. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a delightful gallery of pictures showcasing a series of adorable Amul advertisements that trace her journey in Bollywood. Also read: SS Rajamouli starts SSMB29 shoot? Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra react

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the post.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the post.

Priyanka Chopra looks back

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share the advertisement by the brand, confessing that each of these movies has a special place in his memory.

The advertisements showcased by Priyanka were inspired by some of her most iconic Hindi films, including Barfi, Dostana, Don 2, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Mary Kom, as well as her breakout Hollywood series Quantico.

Additionally, Amul also created a special tribute ad featuring Priyanka's stunning appearance at the Met Gala, where she turned heads in a breathtaking brown Ralph Lauren trench coat gown.

Sharing the advertisement, Priyanka shared that it made her look back her journey. “So fun to see some of my career reflected by these Amul ads. Came across them on my feed and it took me back.. way back,” Priyanka wrote.

She added, “Each one of these moments is etched in my memory. #throwback @amul_india”.

The post was soon inundated with comments from fans who celebrated Priyanka's remarkable journey. Many expressed their admiration for the actor, hailing her as an inspiration, while others praised Amul's ingenious tribute to her career highlights.

The comments section was filled with heartfelt messages, such as "You've come so far, and we're so proud" and "These ads are legendary, just like you!"

Priyanka’s journey in showbiz

Priyanka’s journey in showbiz began when she was crowned Miss World 2000 at the age of 18. She joined films and made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

The actor tasted success at the box office with Andaz, going on to win critical acclaim with films such as Aitraaz, Barfi, Mary Kom, 7 Khoon Maaf, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani.

After making a name for herself in India, she moved her base to the US. She started her second innings with the TV show Quantico before appearing in major films and shows like The Matrix 4 and Citadel. She is married to Nick Jonas with whom she shares a daughter, Malti.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On