Priyanka Chopra’s latest post from Mumbai reminds Dia Mirza of their Miss India days. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and it seems like she is making most of her time. On her first day back in the city after three years, she posted stunning pictures of herself from her hotel and left Dia Mirza nostalgic. Dia is Priyanka's fellow Miss India winner alongside Lara Dutta in 2000. Also read: Priyanka Chopra returns to India, watches Koffee With Karan at home

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen enjoying the iconic view of Mumbai featuring the Bandra-Worli Sea link. She also held a drink while posing for the camera. Priyanka wore an abstract-printed jumpsuit and had her hair tied in a top ponytail.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Home. Looking forward to the next few days…” Replying to the post, her husband, singer Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comment. Dia Mirza commented, “Imagine, this hotel was home for the two of us for weeks! Welcome back.” Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre also added loved-up emojis for her. Dia and Priyanka, along with other Miss India contestants, had spent two weeks in the same hotel when they were preparing for the pageant back in 2000.

This is Priyanka’s first trip to India in almost three years and her first since embracing motherhood. She was spotted arriving in Mumbai on Tuesday morning and was received by a friend at the airport.

On her way home, Priyanka shared a small clip of a street from her car. It read, “Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai my heart)." She also posted a sneak peek of what she was watching after her long flight and it was filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. She wrote, “It ain't Mumbai if you're not jetlagged with @karanjohar on tv."

Priyanka will be next seen in Prime Video's web series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and Hollywood film It's All Coming Back to Me as her upcoming international projects.

