Priyanka Chopra reveals what's non-negotiable now for her: 'I can’t work with people whom I don’t like anymore'

At a recent press conference, where she was promoting Citadel with co-star Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra talked about how her criteria for choosing projects has changed with time. The actor spoke about the ‘one thing’ that is non-negotiable for her, when selecting a film or show or the people she will work with. Priyanka said she 'must admire them, and their work'. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals why she talked about being concerned in Bollywood years later Priyanka Chopra attends the press conference of her upcoming series Citadel in Mumbai on April 3. (AFP)

Priyanka had recently revealed in a podcast that she had left Bollywood due to politics. The actor had said the she was looking for an 'escape from Bollywood', when she moved to Hollywood around a decade ago as she was 'being pushed into a corner in the industry'. Priyanka also said that ‘people were not casting her’.

On Monday, during a media interaction to promote Citadel, Priyanka spoke about 'what’s non-negotiable now' for her. As per a News18 report, the actor said, “I think what’s non-negotiable now is actually very true, I can’t work with people whom I don’t like anymore. It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, look up to the people I work with, like the people that I’m surrounded with. I’ve been doing this for a very long time and I want to be excited about going to work. I want to be inspired about going to work and that’s become non-negotiable for me. So when I meet the people I’m going to work with, I take notes in little pads. But that truly is… As I’ve evolved, it has become very important to me."

Before coming to India last week for the NMACC launch event in Mumbai and subsequent Citadel promotions, Priyanka Chopra had spoken about the real reason she moved to the US on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd. Priyanka had said, "I was not happy with the work I was getting in Bollywood. I am going to talk about this for the first time because I feel insecure to talk about it. Anjali Acharya of Desi Hits once saw me in a music video and called me. At that time I was shooting for Saat Khoon Maaf. Anjali asked me if I would like to make my music career in America? I was looking for an escape from Bollywood at that time. I was looking for some way to get out of here. I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. People were not casting me. I had complaints with people. I am not good at playing those kinds of games. I was tired of politics and I needed a break."

Priyanka will next be seen in the spy series Citadel alongside Game of Thrones' fame Richard Madden. The two began the promotions on Monday. Citadel starts streaming on Prime Video on April 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON