Priyanka Chopra says she fell hard at recent event but kind paparazzi put down cameras: ‘I’ve never seen it in 23 years'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she fell down during the recent premiere of her film Love Again in New York. In a new interview, Priyanka said that she fell down 'all the way to my butt'. The actor was left surprised when the paparazzi instead of clicking her pictures, put down their cameras. She also added that her husband-singer Nick Jonas 'swooped in' to help her. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra gets a kiss from co-star Sam Heughan at Love Again premiere, Nick Jonas joins her on red carpet) Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends a special screening of Love Again at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. (AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Last week, Priyanka and Nick attended the premiere of Love Again as they arrived hand in hand at the event. The film stars Priyanka and Sam Heughan in lead roles with Nick having a cameo appearance. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt and a giant bow on her back. She styled her hair straight and wore a simple necklace. While Nick wore a grey suit, Sam opted for an all-black suit.

In an interview with ABC's The View, Priyanka said, "I haven’t talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did and you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And, I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way to my butt."

She also added, "I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling. How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in."

In Love Again, Priyanka plays a character who gives love another chance after the loss of her partner. Apart from Priyanka, Nick and Sam, the film also stars Celine Dion. It has been directed by Jim Strouse and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein.

Priyanka currently features in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Fans will also see her with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

