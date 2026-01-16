Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti's dreamy 4th birthday bash with Princess Ariel cake, mermaid decor
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti's fourth birthday with a mermaid-themed party.
Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, turned four on Thursday, January 15. Priyanka shared glimpses of her daughter’s birthday celebration, while Madhu Chopra penned a sweet note for her granddaughter and shared some unseen pictures in a birthday post.
Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse into Malti Marie's mermaid-themed birthday bash
On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Malti’s fourth birthday bash, and the décor was all Disney princesses. The pictures revealed a beautifully styled under-the-sea-themed setup with a pastel backdrop that read, “Malti’s 4th Birthday.” Malti’s birthday cake revealed the name of her favourite Disney princess — Ariel.
Priyanka threw a mermaid-themed bash for her daughter. The venue was decorated with shimmering mermaid-scale details, sea nets and shells, creating an ocean-like vibe. Priyanka also arranged fish-shaped cookies and gift hampers for the guests. She completed the décor with mermaid-shaped balloons. Captioning the post, she wrote, “She’s 4!”, tagging Nick Jonas as well.
Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures, giving a sneak peek into the nani-granddaughter bond. In one picture, Madhu and Malti are seen taking a stroll during their vacation. Along with the pictures, Madhu wrote, “You made me a grandmom and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel.”
About Malti Marie
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. They had a Christian wedding followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka often shares glimpses of her fun moments with Malti on social media. Recently, Nick and Priyanka took Malti on a fun beach vacation, marking her early birthday celebration.
Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects
Priyanka is awaiting the release of her upcoming action thriller, The Bluff. The film also stars Karl Urban and is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on February 25. Apart from this, Priyanka also has SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi in the pipeline, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film will mark Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 8 years, and is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027.
