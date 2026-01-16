Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti's dreamy 4th birthday bash with Princess Ariel cake, mermaid decor

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Malti’s fourth birthday bash, and the décor was all Disney princesses. The pictures revealed a beautifully styled under-the-sea-themed setup with a pastel backdrop that read, “Malti’s 4th Birthday.” Malti’s birthday cake revealed the name of her favourite Disney princess — Ariel.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas ’ daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, turned four on Thursday, January 15. Priyanka shared glimpses of her daughter’s birthday celebration, while Madhu Chopra penned a sweet note for her granddaughter and shared some unseen pictures in a birthday post.

Priyanka threw a mermaid-themed bash for her daughter. The venue was decorated with shimmering mermaid-scale details, sea nets and shells, creating an ocean-like vibe. Priyanka also arranged fish-shaped cookies and gift hampers for the guests. She completed the décor with mermaid-shaped balloons. Captioning the post, she wrote, “She’s 4!”, tagging Nick Jonas as well.

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, also took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures, giving a sneak peek into the nani-granddaughter bond. In one picture, Madhu and Malti are seen taking a stroll during their vacation. Along with the pictures, Madhu wrote, “You made me a grandmom and filled my life with magic. Happy fourth birthday, my angel.”