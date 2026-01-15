While Priyanka Chopra wore extravagant diamond necklace, Nick Jonas chose a ₹19K Fossil watch for Golden Globes 2026

The pop star made a subtle yet striking statement in a Fossil Carraway Automatic watch, which he wore to the award ceremony - priced at a relatively accessible ₹19,995, highlighting his knack for effortless, budget-conscious style.

While the Bollywood icon’s 14-carat blue sapphire and diamond necklace from Bvlgari stole the spotlight, the popstar kept things refreshingly grounded by accessorising with an affordable Fossil watch - proving that impeccable style is more about smart choices than extravagant spending. Let’s take a closer look at their accessories!

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently turned heads at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, stepping onto the red carpet in impeccably coordinated black-and-navy ensembles, effortlessly mirroring each other’s vibe while making a striking style statement together. Priyanka dazzled in a navy-blue custom Dior gown, while Nick Jonas kept it timeless and sharp in a classic black tuxedo, finished with a crisp black bow tie.

Priyanka Chopra’s navy tiered gown from Dior was elevated by dazzling Bvlgari jewels, including the maison’s new High Jewelry blue sapphire necklace, centred around a striking 14.06-carat cushion-cut blue sapphire that perfectly complimented her gown, adding a regal finishing touch to the look.

Nick kept the rest of his fit sleek and timeless, donning a sharply tailored black double-breasted tuxedo, styled with a crisp white shirt and classic black bow tie. Dark-tinted sunglasses from Linda Farrow, added a modern, slightly edgy twist, while the clean silhouette and polished accessories reinforce an effortlessly dapper, red-carpet-ready look.

The centrepiece is suspended elegantly from a sculptural collar of interlocking diamond and sapphire segments, meticulously layered with round and baguette-cut diamonds alongside round sapphires, creating a fluid, luminous design.

Priyanka's overall look exuded understated luxury, in a navy blue gown with a sculpted bodice and softly draped, voluminous skirt that flows effortlessly to the floor. The minimalist silhouette was elevated with refined earrings and rings from Bvlgari, paired with sleek, straight hair and soft matte makeup - details that kept the overall look effortlessly timeless, polished and elegant.