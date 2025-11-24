Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious throwback, pokes fun at her Mujhse Shaadi Karogi look: 'Thank the lord my eyebrows…'

Priyanka Chopra has never been one to shy away from laughing at herself, and her latest Instagram Story proves exactly that. In a delightful moment of self-reflection, the actor revisited one of her earliest and most iconic Bollywood appearances, her 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Sharing a throwback still from the movie, Priyanka couldn’t help but laugh at the ultra-thin eyebrows she once flaunted. Priyanka Chopra mocks her look from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Priyanka Chopra pokes fun at her Mujhse Shaadi Karogi look

On Sunday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story and posted a still of herself from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Sharing her ultra-thin eyebrow look, the actor poked fun at herself and wrote, “Thank the Lord my eyebrows grew back” (with sigh, crying face and laughing emojis).

Priyanka Chopra's look from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

About Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The 2004 romantic comedy, directed by David Dhawan, stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, with Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Satish Shah and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles. The film received a positive response from audiences, became a major commercial success, and added another hit to Priyanka’s growing filmography.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Indian film

After her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka shifted her focus to Hollywood, starring in projects such as The Matrix Resurrections, Love Again, Heads of State and Citadel, among others. Now, the actor is all set to make her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. While character posters of Prithviraj and Priyanka were released before the teaser and title launch event, Mahesh’s first look impressed everyone at the grand event held in Hyderabad.

The teaser hints at the film involving time travel. Rajamouli also revealed its connection to the Ramayana, further sharing that Mahesh Babu will be seen as Lord Rama in one of the sequences. The film is currently in production and is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide during Sankranthi 2027.