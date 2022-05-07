Priyanka Chopra shares picture from her dentist visit, asks fans to guess what's on her mind

Priyanka Chopra, who is known to be scared of visits to the dentist, recently shared a picture from her recent dentist's appointment. The actor took to Instagram Stories on Friday to give her followers a glimpse into her visit and also asked them to guess her thoughts at the time. Also Read| Priyanka Chopra grooves to Aamir Khan's song, poses in swimsuit at her LA mansion, fans say ’this woman doesn’t age’

The picture showed Priyanka with her brows furrowed as she got some dental treatment in Los Angeles. She was also wearing protective gear that covered her eyes and nose while she underwent the procedure. She tagged her dentist in the post, and added a question box, in which she asked, 'what's going through my mind?'

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture from her dentist's visit on Instagram Stories.

Priyanka had previously shared that she is not a fan of dental appointments and dreads going to the dentist. In 2018, she posted a picture of her looking petrified while the dentist performed a check-up, and wrote, “Aaarrggghhh! I hate dental work!"

Earlier in the day, Priyanka had reposted a picture shared by her husband Nick Jonas on Instagram Stories, in which he showed off his 'homemade watermelon sugar Villa One Cinco De Mayo cocktail.' It was Priyanka who was holding the cocktail in the picture, as Nick shared, "(fire emoji) hand modeling by the one and only @priyankachopra."

Priyanka was last seen on screen in a small role in last year’s sci-fi blockbuster The Matrix Resurrections. She currently has a number of projects in the pipeline, including the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me, and the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa which will reportedly start filming by the end of this year. Priyanka had previously told NDTV that she is really excited to shoot for the road trip film which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

