Priyanka Chopra wipes down house with sanitiser, Amitabh Bachchan shares important Covid-19 awareness message. Watch

A number of celebrities came together for a new Covid-19 awareness video amid the surge of cases, including the Omicron variant, in the country. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, singers Shankar Mahadevan and Harshdeep Kaur, Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, featured in the music video, which was shared on Twitter by the UNICEF India handle.

The video began with Amitabh giving an important message, “Mushkil waqt abhi khatam nahi hua, isliye zaroori hai aaj khud se ek vaada karna, ek pakka iraada karna - ki beete kal se jo bhi seekha hai humne, use dhyaan mein rakhkar hi aage hai badhna (The tough time is not over, so it is important to make a promise to yourself and resolve to move forward keeping in mind the lessons learnt from the past).”

In the video, there are scenes of people wearing masks, sanitising, getting vaccinated, washing their hands and maintaining social distancing. Priyanka, too, is seen wiping down the handrail of a staircase with sanitiser to keep the coronavirus at bay.

“Niyam nibhana hai aur lagwana hai teeka, corona ko harane ka bas yehi hai tareeka. Rehna hai taiyaar aur poora zimmedar (We have to follow the rules and get vaccinated, this is the only way to beat the coronavirus. We have to be ready and completely responsible),” Amitabh said at the end of the video.

Also see | Family: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lead film industry in unique short film on coronavirus

Priyanka shared the video on Twitter and said that she was glad to be a part of the initiative. “The fight isn’t over just yet! Covid-19 still looms large. Kudos to @UNICEFIndia for their continued efforts to help make a difference. Happy to add to such a positive message that will save lives! People of India, toh ab rehna hai taiyaar aur poora zimmedar (we have to be ready and completely responsible) @MoHFW_INDIA @BMGFIndia,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON