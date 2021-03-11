Radhika Madan: Angrezi Medium’s response changed my life

It has been a year since her film, Angrezi Medium, was released, and actor Radhika Madan credits it for changing the whole game for her. Now, she says her work is her priority, but so is her health and her family.

“Just a day after the film was released, theatres started shutting down. So, 2020 has been a learning year for me. I realised that I was running behind superficial things. I have got my priorities in check,” Madan shares.

She adds that her film, Angrezi Medium, which released in the UAE market on March 12 and in India on March 13, helped her embark on the journey of self discovery. “The response that I got for the movie has changed my life,” she adds, calling 2020 a “gamechanger year”.

So, what is your priority today? “My family and health,” she says without taking any time.

“And just being thankful that we have food on the table, and have great health. These are a few things that we take for granted and the pandemic taught us that we should not do that,” shares the 25-year-old, recalling the time when she couldn’t visit her family in Delhi during the lockdown, and her self quarantine period.

“It made me realise how fleeting life is. Now, my work is also my priority, but it is not above my family,” she tells us.

When it comes to Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan, Madan feels it started the trend of releasing films on OTT platforms. After being removed from the theatres because of shutdown just after a day of release, the film premiered on a streaming service on April 6.

“At that time, not many were willing to release big films on OTT platforms. But we thought that we have made the film to entertain the audience, and it’s not about when the theatres will reopen, and so we released it digitally. It was the first big film to release on a streaming platform,” she shares.