Radhika Madan talks about getting Botox, fillers in 'few years'; recalls comments about her ‘tedha jaw’

Radhika Madan was seen with Akshay Kumar in the recently-released film Sarfira. In an interview with News18, the actor said she does not judge celebs for getting Botox or fillers as she opened up about the industry's beauty standards. Radhika said she herself was open to them; the actor also recalled ‘people used to tell her that her jaw is little tedha (uneven)’. Also read: Radhika Madan addresses 27-year age gap with Sarfira co-star Akshay Kumar Radhika Madan recalls being told that she does not have a flattering jawline.

‘People used to tell me my jaw is little tedha’

Radhika doesn’t look down on her peers who have gone under the knife, saying, “I don’t judge people who get things done because it makes them feel confident and improves their self-image, which is very important... I didn’t feel the need at that point. People used to tell me that my jaw is little tedha. Did they expect me to sit with a scale and measure it (laughs)? I was quite surprised because I was Kareena Kapoor in my head. Maybe they couldn’t see it. I didn’t buy that at that point."

‘In my mind, I’m still Kareena Kapoor’

The actor added that if in the future, if she wants to go through with some cosmetic injectable, she’ll do so without giving it much thought. Radhika said, “I still don’t buy it but maybe I will after a few years. I don’t know but I may just get it done. It all depends on the kind of self-image I have at that point. I wish it remains the way it is right now. In my mind, I’m still Kareena Kapoor. And even if it’s not, I won’t judge myself. So, I’m pretty much okay with all of that."

More about Sarfira

Radhika has been busy promoting Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. It is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, which featured Suriya, and is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan Founder Captain GR Gopinath. The 2020 original won five National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film and Best Actor.