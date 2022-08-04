Rahul Dholakia on Laal Singh Chaddha controversy: 'Unfair to those who worked hard to make the film'

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia is the latest celebrity to extend support to the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha that features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The film also stars Mona Singh and is slated for a theatrical release on August 11. (Also read: Aamir Khan roasted Karan Johar on KWK so much, he was reminded of Kangana Ranaut)

Expressing his views against the call for boycott against the film, Rahul tweeted late Wednesday, “Trolling a film because a cast or crew members ideology differs from yours is unfair to the other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help realizes their dreams. Spare a thought.”

Trolling a film because a cast or crew members ideology differs from yours is unfair to the other hundreds who have worked hard to make the film. They have also pinned their hopes on the success of the film to help realizes their dreams. Spare a thought. 🙏🏽 — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 3, 2022

Trolls have been targetting Aamir and his new film for some time now. Many have come forward to support him, urging everyone to judge a film for the content, not the ideologies of people involved. Milind Soman has also supported the film.

Kangana Ranaut is the only celebrity who has blamed Aamir for it. Kangana wrote a note that she shared on social media. It read: "I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year, no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway."

Aamir has also responded to the controversy and told media recently that he feels sad because people believe he does not like India, while that is not the truth. "I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," Aamir had said.

Most trolls have mentioned or shared clips of Aamir's 2015 interview in which he had said that certain people in India are increasingly becoming intolerant and (his then wife) Kiran Rao considered leaving the country as she feared for the safety of their kids.

