Raid 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer shows growth, crosses 45 crore

Raid 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's latest released in theatres nationwide on May 1. The sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now shown growth on its third day of release, and crossed the ₹45 crore mark in India. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says there is no point in blaming officers or corruption: ‘Woh hum mein se ek hain’) Raid 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn plays Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik in the film.

Raid 2 box office latest update

The report points out that Raid 2 collected ₹16.05 crore on Saturday, as per early estimates. The Ajay Devgn film had a good opening day haul on Thursday, with ₹19.25 crore. Raid 2 had a better opening than Ajay's 2022 release Drishyam 2, which earned ₹15.38 crore at the domestic box office.

On Friday, Raid 2 minted ₹12 crore. With third day collections into account, Raid 2 has now grossed an overall figure of ₹47.3 crore.

Raid 2 had an overall 23.94% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy was 12.04% for morning shows, while for the afternoon shows, it was 26.64%. The occupancy showed growth in evening shows at 33.15%.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Ajay reprise his role as honest IRS officer Amey Patnaik as he faces off against Riteish Deshmukh, another corrupt politician. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, also reprising his role from Raid. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film begins promisingly, with a twist at almost every turn in the first half, keeping the audiences guessing. Raj Kumar Gupta, known for helming thrillers such as No One Killed Jessica, maintains a firm grip on the unfolding events. However, the biggest drawback of Raid 2, set around the 1990s, lies in its reliance on convenience. Amay, our hero, consistently gets help from people with shocking ease. This means Riteish's character arc as Dada bhai is undermined.”