Raj Kundra writes to CBI claiming innocence in pornography case: ‘Corrupt individuals spoil the whole organisation’

Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming his innocence in the pornography case, for which he was arrested last year. Taking to Twitter, Raj amplified his letter to the central agency and wrote, “A handful of corrupt individuals spoil the name of the whole organisation. It’s just a matter of the time now! #CBI #Enquiry #mediatrial #truth #corruption.” Also read: Raj Kundra reacts for 1st time on his arrest in porn case

Earlier, on one year of his bail in the same case, Raj Kundra had tweeted, "One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad Its a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger (folded hands emoji).” His posts also came with hashtags--enquiry, word, media trial and trollers.

Raj Kundra's tweet,

According to a report of Midday, Raj Kundra has claimed that he was framed in the matter by ‘senior officers of Mumbai Crime Branch.’ He has requested an investigation into the case. Reportedly, Raj alleged in his letter, “I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers."

Raj had previously filed an application before a magistrate's court in Mumbai seeking that he be discharged from the case. According to PTI, police found no evidence that Raj made any monetary or other kinds of gain from the alleged offence, and the prosecution has not attributed to him any intention to commit offence, the application said. Raj Kundra was arrested in the case in July 2021 and later bailed after over two months.

