Rajat Bedi says daughter Vera is ‘overwhelmed, scared’ after comparisons with Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi made a smashing comeback with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and his character Jaraj Saxena became an instant sensation. At the screening of the series, the actor arrived with his family, and his daughter, Vera Bedi, instantly caught everyone’s attention. Many even compared her to a young Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai. In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Rajat shared his daughter’s reaction to these comparisons. Rajat Bedi's daughter, Vera Bedi, was compared to young Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor.

Rajat Bedi on daughter Vera Bedi being compared to Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai

When asked about how Vera is handling the sudden fame, the actor revealed, “She was very overwhelmed and scared as well. One day she was unable to focus on her work and said, ‘Papa, people are making AI images of me, galat galat images bana rahe hain. Some are making posts comparing me to Aishwarya and Kareena and talking rubbish like I’ll eat up 10 Aishwaryas or 10 Kareenas.’”

He further requested people not to create AI-generated images of his daughter or son and added, “I mean, this is wrong. She is happy too, but somewhere she is not liking the way it’s coming out. People are making inappropriate AI images of her, and there are too many fan pages about her and my son as well.”

Rajat’s son, Vivaan Bedi, worked as an assistant director under Aryan Khan during The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Rajat revealed that his son aspires to become an actor in Bollywood and is working towards it. However, he also mentioned that his daughter Veera is still unsure whether she wants to enter the industry or not.

About Rajat Bedi

Rajat Bedi is the son of director-producer Narendra Bedi and the grandson of renowned Urdu writer-director Rajinder Singh Bedi. He made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with 2001: Do Hazaar Ek but gained widespread recognition for his role as Raj Saxena in the 2003 sci-fi blockbuster Koi… Mil Gaya, where he played the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Over the years, he has appeared in several notable films, including Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Kyun… Ho Gaya Na!, Rocky – The Rebel, and Partner. Beyond Hindi cinema, Rajat has also featured in Punjabi and South Indian films.

The actor was most recently seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The web series, a satire on the film industry, also starred Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. One of the highlights of the show was its star-studded cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar, among others. The show is now streaming on Netflix.