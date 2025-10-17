'What they do is their choice': Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba to Insta user saying Kareena Kapoor doesn't acknowledge her

Saba Ali Khan shared a post as her brother-actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. She shared photos and penned a sweet note. However, a social media user trolled her for not being acknowledged by Kareena. Here's how Saba responded. Saba Ali Khan often shares photos of Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.

Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Anniversary special. To Bhai and Bhabijaan, from the pics I captured then, while you both were dating... to the ones taken now, time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry and vibe. While one drives you crazy, i.e. bhai, the other is patient and ....verrrry patient, at times!!! I.e. Bebo (Lol). Together...you're awesome. Mahsha'Allah.”

She added, "To teaching me selfies, to posing together...Bebo, I admire your no-nonsense, straightforward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family....again. Bhai. You'll always be my darling brother. Here's wishing you both a very Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment...perfectly. Love and Duas. Always."

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Bhabhi jan lift nhi deti zyada apko na kbhi like krti h post, wo sb soha ko deti h, aur aap unki tarifo mai kaside padti rehti h (Your sister-in-law doesn't acknowledge you nor like your post, she does it for Soha, and you keep on praising her)."

Saba replied, "Doosro ko khush karna mujhe khushi hoti hai (I feel happy making others happy). What you do matters. What others do is their choice."

Saba regularly shares sweet notes and adorable photos of Saif, Kareena, their children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, on Instagram. She also posts photos of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 16, 2012. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh.

About Saif and Kareena's upcoming projects

Saif was recently seen in Netflix's Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal directed film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.

Kareena will be seen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama thriller Daayra. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.