IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages
Rajiv Kapoor has died at the age of 58.
Rajiv Kapoor has died at the age of 58.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages

  • Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST

Occasional actor Rajiv Kapoor, who remained under-the-radar despite being a part of one of the most prominent film families in India, has died. He was 58. Friends and family paid tribute on social media.

His sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, paid tribute with an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the late actor, she wrote simply, "RIP." In the comments section of her post, others such as Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, and others, paid respects. Soni wrote, "So sorry to hear this."

Neetu's daughter, and actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared an Instagram post. "Good bye uncle ♥️ #RIP," she wrote. "So so sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences to the whole family. sending love and light,"Sophie Choudry commented. Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, and Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law, Saba, wrote, "My sincerest condolences for chimpu ji. ❤️ Wishing the entire family strength and courage during this time."


Others took to Twitter to offer condolences. Here are some messages.

"Will miss you so much Chimpu. All the fun times, the stories and jokes. Will miss you specially at Kaka's house. We will always love you, always think about you and miss you! Heartbroken," wrote Tehseen Poonawalla.

"One of the most versatile actor of his time Rajiv Kapoor aka Chimpu passed away. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Salman Khurshid.

"He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family," wrote Naved Jafri.

"Devastated!! Another big loss to the family one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you," wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Rajiv attended the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020, and was seen in a group picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram. The photo showed him sitting next to his brothers, Randhir and Kunal Kapoor. The family lost two members -- Rishi and Ritu -- last year.

Also read: Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Raj Kapoor's son, dies at 58; Neetu Kapoor pays tribute

Rajiv made his debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. He played the leading role in his father's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He acted in several other films with the most notable being Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He made his last film appearance in Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajiv kapoor rishi kapoor raj kapoor neetu kapoor

Related Stories

Actor Rajiv Kapoor has died.
Actor Rajiv Kapoor has died.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Actor Rajiv Kapoor, the son of late actor Raj Kapoor, has died at 58. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her father Randhir Kapoor spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her father Randhir Kapoor spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor.
bollywood

Kareena, Karisma, spotted as Kapoor family congregates post Rajiv Kapoor's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor in a still from Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
Rajiv Kapoor in a still from Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
bollywood

RIP Rajiv Kapoor: He was best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Raj Kapoor's youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, breathed his last on Tuesday. He reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas moved into their new home in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas moved into their new home in Los Angeles during the coronavirus lockdown.
bollywood

Priyanka's book features unseen pics of 'griha pravesh' with Nick and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra launched her memoir, Unfinished, on Tuesday. Eager fans got their hands on some of the unseen pictures featured in her book and shared them on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor has died at the age of 58.
Rajiv Kapoor has died at the age of 58.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
  • Members of the film industry paid tribute to Rajiv Kapoor, who died on Tuesday at the age of 58.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from Maldives.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new picture from Maldives.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt stuns in hot pink, shares new pics from Maldives holiday with BFFs

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new picture from her Maldives holiday with her girl gang. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book was released this week.
Priyanka Chopra's book was released this week.
bollywood

When Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra on Koffee with Karan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • Actor Anushka Sharma stood up for Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan. This is the question she wanted to ask her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajiv Kapoor has died.
Actor Rajiv Kapoor has died.
bollywood

Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, Neetu Kapoor pays tribute

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Actor Rajiv Kapoor, the son of late actor Raj Kapoor, has died at 58. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
bollywood

Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Actor Tabu, who fetched good reviews for her last release A Suitable Boy, talks about being in the business for 30 years, 25 years of her first National Award, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut seems very proud of her work in Dhaakad and Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut seems very proud of her work in Dhaakad and Thalaivi.
bollywood

Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is back to tooting her own horn on Twitter. On Tuesday, she shared multiple pictures from her upcoming films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad, with a challenge for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar play leads in Bachchan Pandey.
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar play leads in Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
bollywood

Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished released on Tuesday. In it, the actor has told the moving story of her life and the many challenges she faced in her career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their children at Kaziranga National Park.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their children at Kaziranga National Park.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap took their children to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. He even shared a family picture from the holiday, on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan shared a throwback video to wish a friend on his wedding anniversary.
Salman Khan shared a throwback video to wish a friend on his wedding anniversary.
bollywood

Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP