Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58, industry pays tribute to 'Chimpu uncle', see messages

Occasional actor Rajiv Kapoor, who remained under-the-radar despite being a part of one of the most prominent film families in India, has died. He was 58. Friends and family paid tribute on social media.

His sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, paid tribute with an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of the late actor, she wrote simply, "RIP." In the comments section of her post, others such as Soni Razdan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Pandey, and others, paid respects. Soni wrote, "So sorry to hear this."

Neetu's daughter, and actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared an Instagram post. "Good bye uncle ♥️ #RIP," she wrote. "So so sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences to the whole family. sending love and light,"Sophie Choudry commented. Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, and Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law, Saba, wrote, "My sincerest condolences for chimpu ji. ❤️ Wishing the entire family strength and courage during this time."





Others took to Twitter to offer condolences. Here are some messages.

"Will miss you so much Chimpu. All the fun times, the stories and jokes. Will miss you specially at Kaka's house. We will always love you, always think about you and miss you! Heartbroken," wrote Tehseen Poonawalla.

"One of the most versatile actor of his time Rajiv Kapoor aka Chimpu passed away. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Salman Khurshid.

"He was a pure heart and a very nice human being. May his soul rest in peace, deepest condolences to the family," wrote Naved Jafri.

"Devastated!! Another big loss to the family one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you," wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Rajiv attended the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020, and was seen in a group picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram. The photo showed him sitting next to his brothers, Randhir and Kunal Kapoor. The family lost two members -- Rishi and Ritu -- last year.

Rajiv made his debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. He played the leading role in his father's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He acted in several other films with the most notable being Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He made his last film appearance in Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing.





