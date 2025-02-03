Rajkumar Hirani reacts to 'getting away' with mocking poor people in 3 Idiots: ‘People should be a good sport’

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is one of the most beloved Bollywood films, earning both critical acclaim and box office success. However, in a recent conversation with Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel, the filmmaker revealed that he once received criticism from a member of Aamir Khan’s team regarding a particular scene, which made him realise the importance of being more mindful. Rajkummar Hirani recalls facing criticism for mocking poor in a scene in 3 Idiots.

How Hirani realised he made fun of poor people in 3 Idiots

When asked about ‘getting away’ with mocking poor people in a scene from 3 Idiots, Rajkumar responded, "I don’t think I got away with it. A boy, Sachin, who works with Aamir Khan, came to me after watching the film and said, ‘Sir, the film was good, but I didn’t like one thing—you made fun of the poor (aapne gareebon ka mazaak banaya hai).’"

The filmmaker further clarified that he never intended to mock poverty, explaining, "I was actually referring to cinema. There was a time when black-and-white films often showed an ill father, an unmarried sister, and a mother struggling for survival. But after this comment, I realised that the scene could be interpreted differently and might affect someone. It made me understand that one should be a little more careful. Someone once said that comedy often comes from the misfortunes of others. When we create comedy in cinema, we are often making fun of someone. So, if we continue making films and comedies, someone will always be the subject of humour. We should be conscious, but at the same time, people should be sporting enough to take it in the right spirit."

The scene in question features Aamir and R Madhavan having a meal at Sharman Joshi’s house. In the scene, Raju’s (Sharman) mother, played by Amardeep Jha, is seen scratching her husband’s chest with the same roller she was using to make rotis.

About 3 Idiots

The coming-of-age comedy-drama was written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles. The film was a massive box office success, grossing ₹460 crore worldwide.