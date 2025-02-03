Is it Aamir Khan walking on the streets of Mumbai dressed as a caveman? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan's team has issued a clarification days after a video was widely shared online claiming it to be the actor. In the clip, a man dressed in a ragged caveman-like costume was spotted walking on the streets of Mumbai. (Also Read | Allu Aravind asks Aamir Khan to work with him again in Ghajini 2) Many people thought that the person on Mumbai streets was Aamir Khan.

Is it Aamir on Mumbai streets?

A source close to the actor has confirmed, “The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false.”

In the video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter), a person walked in the middle of the road. He also pushed a cart, rummaged through plastics and looked around. He wore a brown outfit and had long hair and a beard.

What internet said

Reacting to the video, a person said, “Why he disturbing the people in the public places.” “Is that Aamir Khan? Is it some promotion?” asked a fan. “Doesn't look like Aamir though,” read a comment.

Fans assumed that the person was Aamir since his recent ad and pictures in a caveman outfit emerged online. In the ad, Aamir danced with a group of other cavepersons after he enjoyed a beverage. In the photos, he sat near the mirror as he got ready for his shoot.

Recently, Aamir and actor Ali Fazal played a special match for the World Pickleball League on Saturday. Several of his pictures and videos emerged on social media platforms.

Aamir's films

Aamir will be next seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par which also stars Darshal Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in 2025. He is also backing Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Lahore 1947 which is headlined by Sunny Deol.

He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) a comedy drama film directed by Advait Chandan. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.