Rajkummar Rao shares bare-chested pic from Badhaai Do, reveals how he bulked up without 'any kind of steroids'
- Rajkummar Rao shared a glimpse of his character from Badhaai Do, Shardul Thakur. He plays a cop in the film. Check out the picture here.
Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is working on his upcoming film, Badhaai Do, alongside Bhumi Pednekar, has shared a glimpse of his character. He also revealed how difficult it was to get bulked up, given that he is a "pure vegetarian". He said that he achieved this body without taking the help of steroids.
Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do will feature Rajkummar as a cop and Bhumi plays a PT teacher. The new picture shows Rajkummar posing bare-chested, wearing black track pants and flaunting a moustache. Posting the image, the actor wrote, "#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film. @jungleepictures."
Badhaai Do is a part of the same franchise as Badhaai Ho. The 2018 National Award-winning film featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles.
Talking about choosing the two stars, Harshavardhan had told Mumbai Mirror last month, “Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confidence that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen.”
Rajkummar was recently seen in Roohi, which hit theatres on March 11 and had a decent opening at the box office. A horror comedy, Roohi also features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.
