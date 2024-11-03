Rajpal Yadav snatches phone of journalist who asks him about his apology for discouraging firecrackers on Diwali. Watch

Rajpal Yadav was visibly miffed by a journalist who asked him about his recent apology in light of Diwali. The actor snatched the journalist's camera when he was asked about his clarification, in which he apologised to fans for discouraging them to burst firecrackers on Diwali. (Also Read: Rajpal Yadav says Chota Pandit will have a 'different shade' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3) Rajpal Yadav snatches a journalist's phone

Rajpal snatches journalist's phone

A journalist who works at a leading Hindi publication shared a video from Uttar Pradesh. In the clip, Rajpal, surrounded by other people, is seen answering another journalist's questions, who is recording his answers on video. When Rajpal is asked what his current film line-up looks like, the actor says the audience would get to see him in every 1.5 months now.

Then the journalist begins to ask about Rajpal's recent statement on Diwali. Rajpal looks miffed at this question and soon, he snatched the phone away. The journalist who shared the video also claimed that Rajpal tried to throw the phone, but the video still got recorded, and is now going viral on social media.

Rajpal's Diwali controversy

Earlier this week, Rajpal had pleaded with his fans not to burst firecrackers this Diwali because it contributes significantly to air and noise pollution. However, upon backlash, he deleted that plea and shared a new video on his social media handles.

In the video, Rajpal said in Hindi, “Hello friends. Best wishes for Diwali! Two days ago, a video was shared on my social media handles, which I got removed at once. I profusely apologise for whoever was offended by the video from around the world. I wish you celebrate Diwali with fanfare, be healthy and busy. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!” He also added in the caption that his intention was not to dim the celebrations that come with Diwali.

Rajpal was last seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which he reprised his role of Chota Pandit. He first played the part in 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by his frequent collaborator Priyadarshan. He reprised the role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), helmed by Anees Bazmee, with whom the actor had worked in 2015's Welcome Back. He'll be next seen in Kalees' action thriller Baby John, headlined by Varun Dhawan.