Rakhi Sawant visits ailing mom in hospital, Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth assure 'financial support'
- Rakhi Sawant visited her ailing mother at hospital, accompanied by Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth, who assured 'emotional and financial support' for her.
Rakhi Sawant, who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14, visited her mother at hospital on Thursday afternoon, accompanied by Kashmera Shah. Sambhavna Seth also paid a visit to the hospital.
Rakhi and Kashmera were spotted arriving at the hospital. She informed the paparazzi that she had come to visit her mother, who is undergoing cancer treatment. Soon, Kashmera joined her and they hugged, and Rakhi called her "mera baccha (my child)."
Later, Kashmera was seen with Sambhavna at the hospital as they stepped out. Kashmera told the reporters that Rakhi's mother is doing fine, adding, "She needs all the prayers and some medicines. We are doing our best, all of you must also pray for her. Rakhi wants to thank Salman Khan for his help."
Sambhavna also said, "We may be competitors at work, but nothing comes in between when it is a mother suffering. Both of us, Kashmera and me, we are there for Rakhi. Whether it is emotional or financial support, we are here for her and will do our best."
Rakhi first opened up about her mother's struggles after coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house when she posted a picture from the hospital. She wrote, "Please pray for mom, she is undergoing cancer treatment."
During her stint on the reality show, Rakhi often mentioned that her mother is in the hospital and she needs a lot of money for her treatment. However, she never specified that her mother is fighting cancer. Just a day before the finale, Rakhi did make a passing reference when she mentioned that her mother is undergoing chemotherapy.
