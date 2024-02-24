Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share unseen pics from magical Goa beach wedding. See post

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani married in two weddings – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony – in Goa on Wednesday morning and evening. On Saturday, a day after they arrived in Mumbai from Goa, the two shared a series of new pictures from their sunset wedding on Instagram. In one of the photos, Rakul Preet and Jackky held each other close, while another one had them posing with their families soon after the wedding pheras. Also read | Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani married: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, Parineeti Chopra congratulate the couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani beam with joy in new wedding pics.

New wedding pics

In her caption, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "We always dreamt of a fairytale wedding and thank you @taruntahiliani for making that a reality... you captured our personalities so beautifully through the essence of our outfits .. love and only love for you and your team special mention to mansha for all the warmth she gave us and our families."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani both decked up in gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani wedding outfits for their big day in Goa. Many celebs such as Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan, among others, were a part of Rakul Preet and Jackky's Goa wedding.

Rakul Preet and Jackky's wedding pics, official video

On Wednesday, Rakul Preet and Jackky took to Instagram to share their official wedding album, which looked straight out of a fairytale. The couple also met paparazzi outside the wedding hotel soon after the wedding ceremonies. On Friday, Rakul Preet and Jackky shared a dreamy wedding video that gave a glimpse of not only their big day but all the pre-wedding festivities such as the haldi, sangeet and mehendi functions.

