IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakul Preet Singh on having a busy 2021: I’m very driven, greedy for good work
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh on having a busy 2021: I’m very driven, greedy for good work

Rakul Preet Singh said she wants to calm down a bit as she is otherwise very restless and someone who loves working and is too disciplined and time-tabled in her head.
READ FULL STORY
By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:23 PM IST

She has recently recovered from Covid-19, and actor Rakul Preet Singh believes in looking ahead and not think much about the past that 2020 was, except, maybe, for the learnings.

“2020 has holistically taught us to be grateful and thankful to smaller things in life. The year was an eye-opener and sort of an equaliser in many ways. It made the world understand that we can’t fight Nature. So, let’s all make 2021 a better one,” says the actor, who personally wants to “calm down a bit as I’m otherwise very restless and someone who loves working and is too disciplined and time-tabled in my head”.

Professionally, in a happy place with her hands full with work, the actor admits she’s “never satisfied” and is “always looking for more”. The actor who completed seven years in Bollywood yesterday (her debut Hindi film, Yaariyan released on January 10, 2014), sums up her journey so far as a right balance of quantity and quality.

“I’m always on the go. For now, I’m shooting for the first half of 2021 and then looking forward to signing up more projects. Conversations have already started. I hope my fans would enjoy watching me in different characters across industries. I always have this push button on in me. I’m very driven and greedy for good work,” says the actor, currently shooting for Ajay Devgn’s directorial MayDay in Hyderabad.

Besides, she has in her kitty an untitled project with Arjun Kapoor, Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, and Attack with John Abraham. Her two Telugu films — Krish Jagarlamudi’s untitled and Check, and two Tamil projects — Indian 2 and Sivakarthikeyan’s next, are also keeping her occupied.

“Four of these eight films were supposed to release in 2020 but the pandemic postponed it everything. No one saw this coming. Only those films that were completed came on digital platforms,” says the actor, adding that she has no qualms about not having any release last year.

In fact, the actor shares she was happy watching films of her fellow colleagues on OTT platforms. “It’s not that my films didn’t release because I didn’t have films. I never stress about such things. I was very happy watching films of my contemporaries... it was good entertainment while sitting at home,” says the actor calling her as someone who focuses on the work in hand, “and once that’s done, I move on to the next”.

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan makes Rakhi Sawant's bed as Nikki refuses to do so

Asked if competition or comparison worry her, she says, “Healthy competition makes you do better. What’s the point of excelling with people not doing well around you? I’ve always seen competition as an opportunity to grow. Wall have our own space here.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakul preet singh

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has talked about his marriage plans with longtime girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal. The actor has said that they may get married if Covid-19 situation gets better.
READ FULL STORY
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
bollywood

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to join shoot in March post paternity leave

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Director Om Raut, in a new interview, has said that while the rest of the team will commence shoot for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush this month, Saif Ali Khan will join them only in March.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on Saturday.
Farah Khan celebrates her birthday on Saturday.
bollywood

Birthday Special: Dancing Queen Farah Khan and her many magical ‘moves’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:49 PM IST
On choreographer-director Farah Khan’s birthday today, we bring you some of the iconic songs choreographed by her. Shake a leg, if you feel like!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty wished Farah Khan on her birthday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Farah Khan: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty wish her in style

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
All from Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday to Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Sonu Sood wished Farah Khan on her birthday on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years.
bollywood

Shibani wishes Farhan Akhtar on birthday, Shabana Azmi leaves hilarious comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Shibani Dandekar wrote a romantic birthday post for boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, calling him her 'best friend' and 'the love of her life'. But it was his stepmother Shabana Azmi's comment that caught attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
Rakul Preet Singh recently recovered from Covid-19.
bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh on having a busy 2021: I’m very driven, greedy for good work

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh said she wants to calm down a bit as she is otherwise very restless and someone who loves working and is too disciplined and time-tabled in her head.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating for many years.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Varun Dhawan has talked about his marriage plans with longtime girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal. The actor has said that they may get married if Covid-19 situation gets better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
Saif Ali Khan had impressed all with his act as an antagonist in Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior.
bollywood

Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to join shoot in March post paternity leave

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Director Om Raut, in a new interview, has said that while the rest of the team will commence shoot for Prabhas-starrer Adipurush this month, Saif Ali Khan will join them only in March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez looked so cute as a child.
Jacqueline Fernandez looked so cute as a child.
bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez shares childhood pic, fans call her 'cute'

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday shared a super cute picture from childhood. The throwback picture had her fans and industry friends gushing with affection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
bollywood

Amitabh recalls how his father cried on his return after Coolie accident

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a throwback picture shared by one of his fans as his Twitter crossed 45 million. It was from the time he survived Coolie accident. However, he chose to highlight the fact about how his father had cried on his return from hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone posted a selfie on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone posted a selfie on Instagram.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone names Ranveer Singh, sister Anisha as people she is closest to

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Deepika Padukone took part in AMA session on Instagram and frankly answered a number of questions. She had shocked her fans when she recently deleted all her previous posts on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with their BFFs.
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora with their BFFs.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor reunites with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita for a blissful evening

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a group picture from her get-together with her girl gang, including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Natasha Poonawalla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar has written a book, Big Thoughts of Little Luv, based on his experiences as a parent to Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar has written a book, Big Thoughts of Little Luv, based on his experiences as a parent to Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar shares pic of Roohi and Yash as 'baby rappers in the house'

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a rather funny picture of his children, Yash and Roohi, sporting funky sunglasses. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January.
Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January.
bollywood

Pregnant Anushka Sharma steps out to celebrate costume designer's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Bollywood costume designer and celebrity stylist Ameira Punvani on latter's birthday. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
Farah Khan and Karan Johar have been friends for a very long time.
bollywood

When Farah proposed to Karan but he rejected her over a ‘technical problem’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:41 AM IST
  • On Farah Khan’s birthday, here is a little-known fact about her and Karan Johar. Did you know that she once asked him to marry her but he turned her down?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar with his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar.
Farhan Akhtar with his father, lyricist Javed Akhtar.
bollywood

Happy b’day Farhan: Why dad Javed used to be worried about his future

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:23 AM IST
  • On Farhan Akhtar’s birthday, we bring you excepts from an interview in which his father, Javed Akhtar, talked about him and his success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
Sushant Singh Rajput was to play an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s shelved film Chanda Mama Door Ke to be revived, director says he ‘can’t think of a replacement’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Chanda Mama Door Ke, which was supposed to star Sushant Singh Rajput as an astronaut, will now be made as a tribute to him. Director Sanjay Puran Singh said that he ‘can’t think of a replacement’ for the late actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP