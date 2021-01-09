Rakul Preet Singh on having a busy 2021: I’m very driven, greedy for good work

She has recently recovered from Covid-19, and actor Rakul Preet Singh believes in looking ahead and not think much about the past that 2020 was, except, maybe, for the learnings.

“2020 has holistically taught us to be grateful and thankful to smaller things in life. The year was an eye-opener and sort of an equaliser in many ways. It made the world understand that we can’t fight Nature. So, let’s all make 2021 a better one,” says the actor, who personally wants to “calm down a bit as I’m otherwise very restless and someone who loves working and is too disciplined and time-tabled in my head”.

Professionally, in a happy place with her hands full with work, the actor admits she’s “never satisfied” and is “always looking for more”. The actor who completed seven years in Bollywood yesterday (her debut Hindi film, Yaariyan released on January 10, 2014), sums up her journey so far as a right balance of quantity and quality.

“I’m always on the go. For now, I’m shooting for the first half of 2021 and then looking forward to signing up more projects. Conversations have already started. I hope my fans would enjoy watching me in different characters across industries. I always have this push button on in me. I’m very driven and greedy for good work,” says the actor, currently shooting for Ajay Devgn’s directorial MayDay in Hyderabad.

Besides, she has in her kitty an untitled project with Arjun Kapoor, Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, and Attack with John Abraham. Her two Telugu films — Krish Jagarlamudi’s untitled and Check, and two Tamil projects — Indian 2 and Sivakarthikeyan’s next, are also keeping her occupied.

“Four of these eight films were supposed to release in 2020 but the pandemic postponed it everything. No one saw this coming. Only those films that were completed came on digital platforms,” says the actor, adding that she has no qualms about not having any release last year.

In fact, the actor shares she was happy watching films of her fellow colleagues on OTT platforms. “It’s not that my films didn’t release because I didn’t have films. I never stress about such things. I was very happy watching films of my contemporaries... it was good entertainment while sitting at home,” says the actor calling her as someone who focuses on the work in hand, “and once that’s done, I move on to the next”.

Asked if competition or comparison worry her, she says, “Healthy competition makes you do better. What’s the point of excelling with people not doing well around you? I’ve always seen competition as an opportunity to grow. Wall have our own space here.”

