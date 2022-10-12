Inside pics from Rakul Preet Singh's birthday party in London with Jackky Bhagnani, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared glimpses from her birthday bash on her Instagram on Tuesday. She has turned 32 on October 10. The pictures featured film producer and her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, their friend Orhan Awatramani and others. In a clip she shared, Rakul can be seen cutting her birthday cake decorated with strawberries. The actor pretended to eat a massive slice of the cake all by herself. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya wish Amitabh Bachchan as he celebrates birthday on KBC 14, Jaya Bachchan showers him with love

Rakul captioned her birthday post, “What’s a birthday without mouthful of cake?" She wore a black and white dress with black boots for her birthday. Jackky wore a green coat with a white T-shirt and jeans. Rakul will be next seen in Doctor G slated to be released on October 14. They were joined by Arjun and Bhumi, who are shooting for an upcoming untitled romantic comedy in the UK, which also features Rakul. Malaika has joined Arjun in London, and the two have been documenting their outings on social media.

Actor Sargun Mehta commented on her post, “Happy birthday." One of Rakul's fans wrote, “I have heard about seven wonders of the world and the eighth just showed up.” Another fan commented, “I have been waiting all day for your post.” A fan also wrote, “Wow such yummy cake, hum ko bhi ek bite de do (give us a bite from your cake)." Many of her fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes on her birthday.

Rakul Preet Singh made her acting debut in Bollywood with Yaariyan in 2014. She is well known face in Telugu and Tamil films. She has starred in several films like De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, Attack among others. Rakul and Jackky had made their relationship official in October 2021.

She will be next seen in Doctor G where she will essay the character of Dr Fatima Siddiqui alongside Ayushmann Khurrana who plays Dr Uday Gupta. The film is set to release in theatres on October 14.

