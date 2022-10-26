Rakul Preet Singh recalls the time her dad made her burn a 500 note on Diwali: 'I have not burst crackers ever since'

Rakul Preet Singh has said that her father once asked her to burn a ₹500 note when he saw her bursting crackers. Rakul recalled her younger days, when she was with her father on Diwali and he decided to teach her why she should avoid bursting crackers.

Rakul was speaking in a Diwali-special interview, where she said that she stopped bursting crackers when she was in the fifth standard. Rakul recalled the last time she burst crackers on Diwali was when she was around nine-years-old.

“It was a memorable Diwali. My father gave me a ₹500 note and asked me to burn it. I was shocked and asked him why he was asking me to do such a thing. He told me, 'But that is exactly what you are doing. You are buying crackers and bursting them. What if you use the money to buy some chocolates and give them to the needy," Rakul told Dainik Bhaskar.

She added, “I must have been around 9 or 10 year old girl. I remember we went to the sweets shop, bought sweets and distributed them among the homeless. I felt different kind of happiness that day and have not burst crackers ever since.”

Last seen in Doctor G, Rakul returns to screens with Indra Kumar's Thank God that hit theaters on October 25. Starring actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles, the film has had a decent box office opening, collecting more than ₹8 crore.

Rakul recently attended a Diwali party organized by Ekta Kapoor.

Thank God features Sidharth as a self-centered man, who lands in 'Yamlok'. Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

