Ram Gopal Varma says he won't work with Anurag Kashyap again: 'Don't connect to his sensibilities'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that he has 'no reason' to collaborate with Anurag Kashyap again. The two worked together on the crime drama Satya, which gave Anurag his Bollywood break.

In a new interview, RGV, as he is informally known, said that Anurag has his own burgeoning career, and the two don't connect with each other's sensibilities.

"Why would I work with Anurag?" he told Bollywood Hungama, noting that the same logic doesn't apply to actors. "I don't have any problem. Anurag has made a career for himself. He writes, he directs. There's no reason for us to collaborate, and no two people can see in the same way."

He continued, "So when you make (a film) for yourself, the question of collaboration doesn't arise, because I don't connect to Anurag's sensibilities at all, and neither does he to me."

RGV stood up for Anurag last year, when sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against the Gangs of Wasseypur director by an actor. “The @anuragkashyap72 i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can’t picture what’s happening now,” he wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with Zoom eight years ago, Anurag said that "Ramu has probably done more for our cinema than most people." But, he added, "The thing is that he is cut off from the world, and that's something that bothers me."

Anurag revealed that he wanted RGV to play himself in the second season of Sacred Games, but he said no. The filmmaker's character ended up being an appropriation, played by Vijay Maurya.

