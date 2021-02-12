Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
A prayer meet for the late actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor was held at his residence on Friday. Several members of the family and friends came together to remember him. He died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 58.
Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and others were seen at Rajiv’s house in Chembur on Friday.
Earlier, several members of the Kapoor family shared a statement saying that a chautha will not be held for Rajiv, in keeping with the Covid-19 safety guidelines. "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," it read.
Rajiv is the son of the late Raj Kapoor. He was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.
Also read | Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’
Rajiv, best known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, starred in a string of unsuccessful films after that. He was to make his acting comeback after several years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s production Toolsidas Junior.
Ashutosh said in a statement, "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it.”
“It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On the sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was. His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'
- Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car
- Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue
- Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra : What I learnt in the recent past is to not be caught up in our little challenges in life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘cutest birthday boy’ Shriram Nene with adorable post
- Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan Khan's son Babil hopes to win awards like his illustrious father, watch
- Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, hopes to win awards like his late father. See his video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares pic from Dhaakad: '14hrs shift night rolled in to morning'
- Sharing a pic from sets of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut revealed she is working pretty hard for the action film. See her director photo-bombing the pic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee drops a new pic on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu has been on a film shooting spree - after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket last month, she moved on to Looop Lapeta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan, ex-wife Adhuna wish daughter Akira on birthday, Shibani shares pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Shroff's ex Ebam Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth after breakup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox