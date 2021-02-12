IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST

A prayer meet for the late actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor was held at his residence on Friday. Several members of the family and friends came together to remember him. He died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 58.

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and others were seen at Rajiv’s house in Chembur on Friday.


Earlier, several members of the Kapoor family shared a statement saying that a chautha will not be held for Rajiv, in keeping with the Covid-19 safety guidelines. "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too," it read.

Rajiv is the son of the late Raj Kapoor. He was the youngest among three brothers and two sisters -- Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Also read | Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot: ‘My first reaction was to ensure Sunny Leone is safe’

Rajiv, best known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, starred in a string of unsuccessful films after that. He was to make his acting comeback after several years with Ashutosh Gowariker’s production Toolsidas Junior.

Ashutosh said in a statement, "I was a great fan of Rajiv Kapoor, from his Ram Teri Ganga Maili days. It was a superb debut performance. I carried that memory with me for many years and then we connected quite a few times since Lagaan. And when an opportunity arrived in the form of my production of Toolsidas Junior, (which is directed by Mridul), I cast him in it.”

“It was really lovely to work with Rajiv. On the sets, he was an absolute professional. And played the part with so much fun, dignity and ease. What an affable person he was. His performance in Toolsidas Junior is going to surprise everyone. Sadly, he won’t be there to enjoy the accolades he was surely going to receive,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajiv kapoor ranbir kapoor alia bhatt saif ali khan

Related Stories

Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
Rishi Kapoor had written about brother Rajiv Kapoor in his book.
bollywood

Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, in his book Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, had said that he feels sad as Rajiv Kapoor had never been able to realize his true potential.
READ FULL STORY
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
bollywood

11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
bollywood

Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have announced their second movie together. Dobaara will be a sci-fi film with Taapsee in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra : What I learnt in the recent past is to not be caught up in our little challenges in life

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The filmmaker talks about working through the pandemic and wrapping up his next film, the Farhan Akhtar starrer, Toofan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘cutest birthday boy’ Shriram Nene with adorable post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:30 PM IST
With filmmakers and actors already lining up at the box office with their big ticket films, festive weekends seem to be the hot favourite for everyone to lap up. We explore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor lends support to 100 couples affected by cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has made Valentine's Day a lot more special for a few couples. The actor has extended his support to 100 underprivileged couples whose lives have been affected by cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil Khan often posts about his father, late Irrfan Khan.
Babil Khan often posts about his father, late Irrfan Khan.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's son Babil hopes to win awards like his illustrious father, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, hopes to win awards like his late father. See his video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangansa Ranaut on sets of Dhaakad.(Twitter)
Kangansa Ranaut on sets of Dhaakad.(Twitter)
bollywood

Kangana shares pic from Dhaakad: '14hrs shift night rolled in to morning'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • Sharing a pic from sets of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut revealed she is working pretty hard for the action film. See her director photo-bombing the pic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu completed Rashmi Rocket's shoot last month and is busy with Looop Lapeta now.
Taapsee Pannu completed Rashmi Rocket's shoot last month and is busy with Looop Lapeta now.
bollywood

Taapsee drops a new pic on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has been on a film shooting spree - after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket last month, she moved on to Looop Lapeta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have shared cute birthday wishes for his daughter Akira.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have shared cute birthday wishes for his daughter Akira.
bollywood

Farhan, ex-wife Adhuna wish daughter Akira on birthday, Shibani shares pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar and his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani took to Instagram on Thursday to wish their daughter Akira on her birthday. Farhan's girlfriend Shibani also wished her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams broke up last year.
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams broke up last year.
bollywood

Krishna Shroff's ex Ebam Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth after breakup

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Ebam Hyams has shares posts about dealing with exes who say wrong things about a person to others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP