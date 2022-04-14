Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor arrive for Bollywood's 'last big wedding'

  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: The last star couple of Bollywood is all set to tie the knot on Thursday at Ranbir's home, Vastu.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Neetu Kapoor arrives at the venue.
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 10:03 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married on Thursday. As announced by his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the wedding will be at his house, Vastu, in Mumbai. Check out all the live updates from the wedding:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 10:03 AM

    Riddhima Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor reveal their mehendi

    Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and his cousin Karisma Kapoor showed their mehendi designs to their fans on Instagram. Check out their posts here.

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 09:45 AM

    Alia Ranbir wedding: Fresh pics of ladke and ladkiwale

    Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt spotted in their cars outside the venue.

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 09:41 AM

    Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes

    Amitabh Bachchan, who is also a part of Brahmastra, took to Instagram to share wishes for Alia and Ranbir. “Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra.”

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 09:35 AM

    Check out pics from mehendi

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi function was attended by their close family members. Check out their photos here.

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 09:19 AM

    Ranbir Alia wedding: Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan arrive

    Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan reached wedding venue Vastu in their car. 

  • Thu, 14 Apr 2022 09:13 AM

    Alia Ranbir wedding: Neetu Kapoor arrives

    Actor Neetu Kapoor arrived to Ranbir's house Vastu for the wedding celebrations with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

