Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gaze at their wedding photo, Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor's pic at Mumbai event. Watch

Actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stepped out of their home and attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday evening. Several pictures and videos of the couple was shared online. Taking to Instagram a paparazzo posted a video of the couple inside the venue. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt pose with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan at house party)

As they climbed the stairs, a wall next to it was adorned with several picture frames of the couple, including one from their wedding. It also had several photos of Ranbir's parents--mother-actor Neetu Kapoor and late father-actor Rishi Kapoor. Both of them took several minutes and gazed at the wall. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor also pointed at a few photos featuring the couple and talked with each other as well as the people around them.

The couple also greeted the people and posed for pictures. While Alia smiled at the crowd, Ranbir folded his hands at them. For the outing, Alia wore a grey cropped top under a matching blazer and pants and heels. Ranbir opted for a white T-shirt under a jacket, denims, and sneakers.

The couple's outing comes after their get-together with family members. Actor Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from the dinner bash. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Fam Jam always the best." Alia and Ranbir posed with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Karisma for a candid picture. Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Nanda Agastya, Armaan Jain with his wife, and other family members were also part of the get-together.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on November 6, last year. They tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Mumbai residence.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28. Apart from this, Alia has her debut Hollywood project, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in the pipeline. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released countrywide in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON