Ranbir Kapoor forgets his car while following Deepika Padukone; fans say, ‘Why is he so funny around her?’

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone recently reunited at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. Several photos and videos of their reunion surfaced online, delighting fans. Now, another video has gone viral showing Ranbir almost forgetting about his car as he followed Deepika out of the airport. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's airport reunion.

Ranbir Kapoor forgets about his car while following Deepika Padukone

In the clip shared by a fan page, Ranbir and Deepika can be seen walking out of the airport alongside their security personnel. Deepika was walking ahead while Ranbir followed closely behind. As Ranbir’s driver opened the car door for him, he seemed momentarily distracted and continued walking after Deepika instead. Only when Deepika reached her car did Ranbir realise that he had walked past his own vehicle. He then turned around, appearing amused by his absent-mindedness. The moment had fans in splits, with the video caption reading, “Why is he so funny around her?”

One fan commented, “Hahaha he’s just a babyyyyyy.” Another wrote, “Bro forgot where he’s going to…” followed by laughing emojis. A third user added, “He switched his mind off when he saw her.” One comment read, “Ranbir–Deepika reunion in 2025?? The world is healing.” Another wrote, “I can’t get over this, cutie pookie,” while others said, “I cannot stop laughing” and “It’s the Deepika Padukone effect.”

Earlier, another video from their reunion at the Mumbai airport had surfaced online. In that clip, Ranbir was seen waving at Deepika, who was travelling towards her gate in an airport cart. Deepika immediately stopped and waited for him to join her. Ranbir sat beside her, and the two shared a warm side hug before chatting as the cart drove off. Later, when they were spotted returning to Mumbai, they were seen sharing a friendly goodbye hug before heading to their respective cars.

Ranbir and Deepika first met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and dated for two years before parting ways. Despite their breakup, they later worked together in hit films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in 2022, while Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018. Both couples are now parents to daughters, Raha and Dua, respectively.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Deepika will next be seen in Atlee’s upcoming film AA22xA6, co-starring Allu Arjun. She also has Shah Rukh Khan’s King in the pipeline, which features Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is currently under production.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol in lead roles. He will portray Lord Rama in the film, which is scheduled for release on Diwali 2026. Ranbir also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War lined up alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.