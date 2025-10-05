Deepika Padukone gives Ranbir Kapoor a goodbye hug before parting ways as they return to Mumbai together. Watch

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who greeted each other with a hug at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, returned to Mumbai together. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were spotted twice at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor return to Mumbai together

In a video, Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor exited the airport terminal together after returning from Delhi. As they walked together, they pointed towards each other's cars. Deepika then leaned in and gave Ranbir a quick hug before walking towards her car. For the travel, Deepika was seen wearing an off-white suit. Ranbir opted for a white T-shirt, brown jacket and black denims. Both of them wore dark sunglasses.

Internet reacts to Deepika and Ranbir's video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "They still look good together." A person wrote, "Is it a PR stunt or a coincidence? They left and came back together?" A comment read, "Were they part of the same event?" "This looks odd. Suddenly, they are all mushy mushy, together throughout the day. What's going on?" an Instagram user commented.

Ranbir met Deepika with a hug earlier

Earlier in the day, Ranbir and Deepika reunited at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir, dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with a cap and sunglasses, walked towards the terminal when he noticed Deepika leaving in an electric shuttle. He waved, and she stopped the cart after seeing him. The two exchanged a warm hug before boarding the shuttle together.

Why did Ranbir fly out of Mumbai

Ranbir attended the store launch event of his fashion and lifestyle brand ARKS at a mall in Delhi. Following his arrival amid loud cheers from the fans, Ranbir appeared delighted as he expressed gratitude for all the love, especially after the crowd dedicated a birthday song to him. Ranbir also joined his fans and sang along.

Speaking at the event, the actor opened up about his biggest dreams and shared, "Launching a lifestyle brand was my dream, and I have finally fulfilled it. I also have a dream to direct a film. Maybe someday I'll direct a film." In a fun session, he also enacted a few of his most popular dialogues from films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar, Animal and Barfi.

About Ranbir and Deepika's personal lives

The duo was in a relationship for almost two years after working together in Bachna Ae Haseeno before they parted ways in 2010. In 2019, Deepika got married to actor Ranveer Singh. They have a daughter, Dua. Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha the same year. After their relationship ended, Deepika and Ranbir worked together in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015).

Ranbir and Deepika's films

Fans will see Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor also stars in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Deepika will star in Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun. She also has King with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others. The filming of King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is currently going on.