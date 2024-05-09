Ranbir Kapoor goes back to his classic hairstyle; sparks nostalgia among fans

Ranbir reverts to classic look

On Thursday, the actor debuted a fresh haircut, and fans couldn't help but shower him with praises. Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to unveil Ranbir's revamped look, getting admiration from fans worldwide.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The post features close-up shots of Ranbir sporting a black T-shirt and a cool pair of shades. In the snapshots, Ranbir exuded charm with his neatly styled hair and impeccably trimmed beard. The look is a breather from the intense look that Ranbir had in his latest blockbuster Animal. Aalim shared the pictures and wrote, “R A N B I R K A P O O R (sic)"

A hit on social media

As soon as the post surfaced in the virtual world, his admirers flooded the comment section with praises. They also asked if the actor's new hairstyle is for Nitesh’s Ramayana, in which he will be seen in the role of Lord Rama.

A fan wrote, "Wow, Ranbir is getting ready for Ramayana. He looks stylish as ever", while another one wrote, "OMG, Ranbir Kapoor is going to nail his role in Ramayana. This look is everything”. A comment read, "Ranbir's hair and beard game is on point! Excited to see him in this epic movie”.

One fan commented, "Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect choice for Ramayana. Loving his new avatar”, another one shared, "Ranbir kapoor is the best". There was one fan who wrote, "I'm already obsessed with Ranbir's new look”, with one sharing, “Ranbir’s best Look in recent times, especially post Animal”.

Ranbir’s work slate

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. Next, he will soon be seen in Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Recently, several photographs from the set were leaked online and went viral. (Read: Ranbir Kapoor prepares for Ramayana role with intense workout, trainer shares video; fans spot Alia Bhatt and Raha too)

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline, and another part of Animal, which is titled, Animal Park.