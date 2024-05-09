Ranbir Kapoor goes back to his classic hairstyle; sparks nostalgia among fans
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor debuted his new haircut, which made fans wonder if it is his look from Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.
Ranbir Kapoor is going back to the basics. Amidst his busy schedule shooting for the highly anticipated movie Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, the actor found time for a stylish makeover. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's first look from Ramayana leaked in new pics from set; check them out)
Ranbir reverts to classic look
On Thursday, the actor debuted a fresh haircut, and fans couldn't help but shower him with praises. Celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to unveil Ranbir's revamped look, getting admiration from fans worldwide.
The post features close-up shots of Ranbir sporting a black T-shirt and a cool pair of shades. In the snapshots, Ranbir exuded charm with his neatly styled hair and impeccably trimmed beard. The look is a breather from the intense look that Ranbir had in his latest blockbuster Animal. Aalim shared the pictures and wrote, “R A N B I R K A P O O R (sic)"
A hit on social media
As soon as the post surfaced in the virtual world, his admirers flooded the comment section with praises. They also asked if the actor's new hairstyle is for Nitesh’s Ramayana, in which he will be seen in the role of Lord Rama.
A fan wrote, "Wow, Ranbir is getting ready for Ramayana. He looks stylish as ever", while another one wrote, "OMG, Ranbir Kapoor is going to nail his role in Ramayana. This look is everything”. A comment read, "Ranbir's hair and beard game is on point! Excited to see him in this epic movie”.
One fan commented, "Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect choice for Ramayana. Loving his new avatar”, another one shared, "Ranbir kapoor is the best". There was one fan who wrote, "I'm already obsessed with Ranbir's new look”, with one sharing, “Ranbir’s best Look in recent times, especially post Animal”.
Ranbir’s work slate
Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. Next, he will soon be seen in Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Recently, several photographs from the set were leaked online and went viral. (Read: Ranbir Kapoor prepares for Ramayana role with intense workout, trainer shares video; fans spot Alia Bhatt and Raha too)
He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline, and another part of Animal, which is titled, Animal Park.
