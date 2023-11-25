Ranbir Kapoor makes Bobby Deol crack up as he recreates his iconic dance steps at Animal event. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is the biggest Bollywood buff and he proved that at the Animal music launch event on Friday evening. The actor was joined by his Animal co-star and 90's Bollywood star Bobby Deol. He made Bobby laugh and blush as he recreated some of his most popular songs and dance steps. (Also read: Unstoppable Animal special highlights: Rashmika’s Arjun Reddy connection, Ranbir Kapoor wants to work with Prabhas) Ranbir Kapoor knows all of Bobby Deol's most iconic dance steps by heart.

Videos from the event in Mumbai show Ranbir dressed in a black jacket, shirt, pants and sunglasses, sitting next to Bobby (in an all denim-look) on stage. The host asks Ranbir about Bobby and he swiftly jumps to his feet to show off some moves. He sings Love Tujhe Love from Bobby's debut movie Barsaat and recreates the iconic dance step. Next to him, Bobby is seen cracking up.

A couple seconds later, Ranbir stands back up and dances to Betabiyan from Bobby's hit film Gupt. He again knew the dance step by heart.

Fans of Ranbir were impressed how well he remembers old iconic Bollywood songs. “He is so 80’s kid,” wrote a fan. “Ranbir Kapoor is full to full Hindi film hero hai dude, he is the encyclopedia of all heroes dance steps,” tweeted another. “How does Ranbir know every hook step in the history of Hindi cinema,” asked another.

Ranbir is trending on Twitter with almost 35,000 tweets since the release of Animal trailer on Thursday. Fans have been sharing clips from the trailer, trailer launch in Delhi and the audio launch in Mumbai. Most fans are eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir in a massy and brutal avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's followup to Kabir Singh.

Animal stars Bobby as the antagonist who locks horns with Ranbir. There is also Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Tripti Dimri and others. The film releases on December 1 and it expected to perform well at the box office.