Ranbir Kapoor recalls lying to mom Neetu Kapoor, being caught after his first smoke: ‘She thought I was doing heroin...'

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed he has lied the most to his mother Neetu Kapoor in his life. He also recalled being caught by her after smoking his first cigarette. He went on to say that he begged for forgiveness at that time, and his parents eventually gave up on his smoking habit. Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office day 3 collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor film takes total to ₹36.6 crore

Ranbir Kapoor is the son of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. His latest outing was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. During the promotion of the movie, Ranbir was asked to name the one person to whom he has lied the most.

During a conversation, Ranbir told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "I’ve lied to my mother the most. I used to get smacked a lot, I was very naughty. I’m a changed man now." He was then asked what lie got him into trouble.

Ranbir then said, “When I first smoked a cigarette, my mother found out… It was a very dark time in my life. It was a dark moment, I haven’t seen my mother feeling so devastated. She thought I was doing heroin… of course, you feel bad. I apologised profusely, and I begged for forgiveness. But eventually, I guess, parents also give up."

Ranbir's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar stars him opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The romantic-comedy is directed by Luv Ranjan and was released on March 8. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Director Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is a film that plays with the extremes. The funny parts are extremely funny, and the boring parts are intolerably boring.”

“The characters are confident and gorgeous onscreen, and that's what Ranjan makes the most of by showing countless close-up shots of them - crying, laughing, kissing or shamelessly ogling at each other. In parts, you would feel like it's a mixture of Ranbir Kapoor's earlier films, and then Ranjan peppers it with signature rom-com flavour taking punches from Pyaar Ka Punchnama as well as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - oh yes, there are cameos that give a crossover feel. But as a whole, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar never comes together as a wholesome, perfect script that you would laud wholeheartedly,” it added.

Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming Animal. The film also has Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also appear in key roles, and Animal is set to be released later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON