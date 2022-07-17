Ranbir Kapoor says he started thinking about kids as he approached 40: 'When my kid is 20, I'll be 60'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot on April 14 this year, are expecting their first child. Ranbir recently revealed that becoming a father was something that had been on his mind even before he and Alia married. He said that his age was one of the reasons he wanted to start his own family. Read more: Ranbir Kapoor says ‘Alia and I often talk about having lots of children’

While Alia Bhatt turned 29 on March 15 this year, Ranbir Kapoor will be celebrating his 40th birthday on September 28. Ranbir said he started wondering if he will be fit enough to play with his kids, when they become adults due to his age.

Vaani Kapoor recalled in a recent interview with Quint that while she was filming for Shamshera with Ranbir, he asked her, ‘when do you think you want to have kids, by what age.’ Ranbir said that people start having these thoughts, when they are heading towards their 40th birthday. He said, "This also happens when a man is nearing 40, you start thinking these things also, that 'yaar mera baccha jab 20 saal ka hoga, to main 60 ka hounga (when my child will be 20, I will be 60). Will I able to play any sports, do things, go on any trek?"

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra also recalled that Ranbir had told him two-and-a-half years ago that he wants to have kids very soon. The filmmaker said, "His enthusiasm for becoming a father is something else. I remember when we told him we have a baby. His first reaction was, 'Congratulations. Main bhi banunga bahut jaldi haa, main bhi banunga (I also plan to become a father soon). I will also do it.' His enthusiasm was something else." Ranbir added that he had this conversation with Karan even before his wedding to Alia.

Alia, who was in London filming for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone when she announced the pregnancy to the public, has now returned to Mumbai. Ranbir had gone to the airport to pick her up, when she arrived last week. He is awaiting the release of Shamshera, which will hit theatres on July 22.

